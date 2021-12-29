Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market 2021 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on capillary blood collection devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global capillary blood collection devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report: By Material (Plastic, Glass, Stainless Steel, and Others), Type of Devices (Blood Collecting Tubes and Collector, Lancets, Warming Devices, and Others), End-User – Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

It has been noticed that the medical device regulation is the key factor driving the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market. Control of the usage of a medical device must be upgraded and improvised to protect the well-being of the patient. It must be ensured that high-quality products and effective technologies reach the patients. Developing interest for analysis of chronic diseases, the rising prevalence of diabetes, and expanding geriatric populace are additionally energizing the market development. However, the higher risk related to the capillary blood assortment technologies leading to blood contaminations may restrict the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market.

Market Segmentation

The global capillary blood collection devices market is divided on the basis of its type of devices, material, and end-user industry. On the basis of its type of devices, the global capillary blood collection devices market is bifurcated into lancets, blood collecting tubes and collector, and warming devices. Based on its material, the global market is classified into glass, plastic, stainless steel, and others. Based on its end -user, the market is sectioned into clinics, hospitals, home diagnostics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global capillary blood collection devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of major players in the capillary blood collection devices market include companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Novo Nordisk A S, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Corporation, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Greiner Bio-One, Owen Mumford Ltd., Improve Medical, Weigao Group, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Nipro, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, Medigard, and others.

