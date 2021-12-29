Railway Cybersecurity Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report Ocean

Railway Cybersecurity Market is valued approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cyber security is a mechanism that prevents cyber-attacks from protecting data, software and other essential files. Cyber security ‘s primary goal is to secure confidential information and prevent attackers from damaging or modifying the information. Cybersecurity will make the device simple and adaptable for the railway industry and will advance technology. This will allow the security of software, data protection, system management and others to be supported. The market is driven by Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies, growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. The key players of global Railway cybersecurity market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in 2016, ransomware was used to target the San Francisco transit system. In response, the assailants requested 70,000 USD.

Similarly, in 2018, owing to a ransomware attack on 2000 computers, the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down. Moreover, a current Chinese hand behind these attacks is suspected due to cyber security threats to other US departments and a senate investigation is underway in the US. However, Lack of innovation in cybersecurity in developing countries, growing understanding of data protection, the lack of qualified and skilled cybersecurity professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Railway Cybersecurity Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of growing prevalence of cloud-based services, increasing investment in rail infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing cybersecurity problems, growing use of IoT and automation technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Railway Cybersecurity Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thales Group

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

General Electric (WabTec)

Nokia Networks

Hitachi

IBM

Cisco

United Technologies (Rockwell Collins)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Infrastructural

On-board

By Security Type:

Network Security

Application Security

Data Protection

End Point Protection

System Administration

By Component:

Solutions

Encryption

Firewall

Antivirus/AntiMalware

IDS/IPS

Risk and Compliance

Services

Risk and Threat Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Design and Implementation

Others.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Railway Cybersecurity Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

