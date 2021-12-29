Lancet and Pen Needles Market 2021 Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Lancet and Pen Needles market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Lancet and Pen Needles Market Information: By Type (Push-Button Safety Lancets, Pressure Activated Safety Lancets And Side Button Safety Lancets), Application (Insulin, Capillary Blood Sampling, Hormones, Skin Testing) End-User – Global Forecast Till 2027

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

For obtaining blood samples, Lancets are used as alternative devices. Lancets are getting worldwide acknowledgment and acceptance because of its convenient features which provide an edge over the customary strategies for vein puncture. Some of the essential highlights of the safety lancets are painless vein cut, safety while using and easier handling. The safety lancets and its major applications include cholesterol test, capillary blood microsampling, HIV screening test, and hemoglobin (HBO) test, blood group test, allergy tests, coagulation tests, several other blood-based tests.

Various factors, for example, the positive repayment condition and government support in chosen nations, benefits of insulin pens over vials and syringes, innovative headways to needle and pain tension, increasing number of diabetic populaces, and different gatherings, meetings, and congresses to make pen needle awareness is required to drive the development of the pen needles market amid the forecast period (2017-2023). In any case, the hazard related with blood transfusion may influence the development of the global lancet and pen needles market contrarily.

Market Segmentation

The global lancet and pen needles market is divided on the basis of its type, end-user, application, and regional analysis. Based on its type, the global market is divided into lancets and pen needles. On the basis of its application, the global lancet and pen needles market is segmented into skin testing, insulin, hormones, capillary blood sampling, GLP, and others. Based on its end users, the market is segmented into medical institutions & diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, research & academic laboratories, home care & home diagnostics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global lancet and pen needles market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major industry players in the global lancet and pen needles market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson, Terumo Corporation, Sanofi, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A S, Owen Mumford Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic, Sarstedt AG & Co, Ypsomed Holding AG, Greiner Bio One, HTL-STREFA S.A, Abbott Laboratories, Improve Medical, Allison Medical, Inc., UltiMed, Inc., Artsana S.p.a., Perrigo Diabetes Care, VOGT MEDICAL, MedExel Co., Ltd, Simple Diagnostics, ARKRAY Inc., Stat Medical, Trividia Health, Terumo, among others.

