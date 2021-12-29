Tape Storage Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

Tape Storage Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider tape Storage Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Tape Storage Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Tape storage is a system which uses magnetic tape as a recording media for the purpose of data storage. Due to rapidly growing data volumes worldwide, tape storage has become the most suitable solution for data storage demanding larger capacity.

It is used for backup in case of system failure as well as for archiving data for long-term storage. A tape storage system is generally comprises of magnetic tape media (e.g. LTO), tape automation, and tape drives; while software controls the writing and reading of data. It offers several benefits such as Long-term Storage, higher capacity, low running cost, and high security & safety.

Factors such as extensive rise in data volumes and growing adoption of tape storage by large enterprises primarily drives growth of the market. In addition, rise in threats of ransomware attacks on the organization networks fuels the market growth. Also, growth in industrialization fuels the market. However, requirement of high initial investments for tape store is anticipate to restrain the market growth.

On the contrary, the emergence of higher storage capacity in tape storage is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for data storage and security due to emergence of advanced technologies and applications is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the tape storage market during the forecast period.

The global tape storage market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, capacity, use case, end use, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into tape cartridges and tape vault. By technology, the market is classified into LTO-1 to LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8, LTO-9, DDS-1, DDS-2, DDS-3, DDS-4, and DLT IV. On the basis of capacity, it is divided into less than 1 TB, 1 TB to 200 TB, 201 TB to 999 TB, 1 PB to 100 PB, and more than 100 PB.

The company profiles of soil monitoring market players included in this report are Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

TAPE STORAGE SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

– Tape Cartridges

– Tape Vault

By Technology

– LTO-1 to LTO-5

– LTO-6

– LTO-7

– LTO-8

– LTO-9

– DDS-1

– DDS-2

– DDS-3

– DDS-4

– DLT IV

By Capacity

– Less Than 1 TB

– 1 TB to 200 TB

– 201 TB to 999 TB

– 1 PB to 100 PB

– More Than 100 PB

By Use Case

– Archiving

– Backup

– By End Use

– Cloud Providers

– Data Center

– Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Oil & Gas

– Government & Defense

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

