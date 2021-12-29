Global Satellite Data Services Market sales will grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030| $ 45.82 billion.

Global satellite data services market size will be US $ 6.07 billion in 2020.

Global satellite data services market sales will grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is projected to reach US $ 45.82 billion in 2030.

Satellite data services use human-made satellites in orbit to collect earth-related information. These services are for the Earth. It provides information on weather and atmospheric conditions. It also offers data services that provide photographs of the Earth and other planets. Commercial satellite images include environmental surveillance, energy supply, border surveillance, construction site mapping, etc. Use satellite images for a variety of commercial purposes.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Growth– Increasing Demand for Satellite Data Services from Various Industrial Sectors, Earth Observation Satellites The need for data, the privatization of the space industry, etc. are driving the growth of the global market.

Market threats– The shortage of launch vehicles dedicated to small satellites and strict government regulations are slowing market growth.

Market opportunities– New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and increased use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected cars will provide growth opportunities for the global market.

COVID- 19 Impact Analysis

Due to supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed mission deployment and new product deliveries. The COVID-19 crisis has led to business intelligence, crisis monitoring, and evidence-based cases. In addition, satellite data service providers are proactive in responding by providing storage and processing capabilities for modeling and other research needs and studying the impact of COVID-19. It also played a key role in the remote monitoring of industry intelligence and infrastructure. Planet and Maxar operate earth observation satellites to track regional and global trends in human activity. The demand for data is increasing.

North America is the most profitable region. There are many satellite manufacturers in the region. NASA’s investment in research and development of innovative products is increasing, making it an attractive region for satellite manufacturers. it turned in.

the main companies list on the world market of satellite data services

• Airbus SAS

• East View Geospatial Incorporated

• ImageSat International (ISI) NV

• L3Harris Technologies, Incorporated

• Maxar Technologies

• Planet Labs Incorporated

• Satellite Imaging Corporation

• SpecTIR LLC

• Trimble Incorporated

• Ursa Space Systems Incorporated

• Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global market for satellite data services focuses on applications, industries and regions.



Application-based segmentation

• scientific

• Government

• Commercial



Industrial sector-based segmentation

• Defense and security

• Energy / power

• Agriculture

• Environmental field



Engineering and infrastructure

• Ocean

• forestry

• others



By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions



