Americas IBS treatment Market 2021 Key Drivers and Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Insights by 2030 | Says Report ocean

The Americas IBS treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

IBS Treatment Market Information: By Types, (IBS-D, IBS-C, And IBS-M), By Drugs Type (Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, Eluxadoline, Rifaximin, Alosetron, And Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, And Research Laboratories) – Americas Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the major disorders affecting the digestive system of humans. Diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, and constipation, are some of the symptoms of the disorder. In spite of the fact that the reason for IBS is obscure, however, few factors that cause IBS are extreme disease, inflammation of the digestion tracts, contraction of muscles in the intestine, changes in gut bacteria, and nerve disorders. The rising pervasiveness of gastrointestinal infections and confusion, the geriatric populace, undesirable eating regimen, uneasiness, depression, and changing way of life in the Americas are the key drivers of the Americas IBS market. The Americas IBS treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Moreover, expanding consumer awareness about the IBS syndrome has increased the footfall of patient in the hospitals and other healthcare centers. Moreover, expanding expenditure in the medicinal services area is fueling the development of the IBS treatment market. However, strict FDA controls and inadmissible adequacy of the treatment may harm the development of the Americas IBS treatment market amid the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market Segmentation

The Americas IBS treatment market is segmented on the basis of its drugs type, types, end user and regional analysis. Based on its drugs type, the Americas IBS treatment market is sectioned into linaclotide, lubiprostone, eluxadoline, alosetron, rifaximin, and others. On the basis its types, the market is classified into IBS-C, IBS-D, IBS-M. Based on its end users, it is divided into clinics, research laboratories, and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas IBS treatment market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The list of key players in Americas IBS treatment market include companies like Allergan Plc (Ireland), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), Ardelyx, Inc. (U.S.), Sebela Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Alfasigma USA, Inc. (Italy), Probi (Sweden), RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Israel), Ipsen (France), AstraZeneca (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), 4D pharma plc (U.K), Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

