Retinal vein occlusion Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030 | Says Report ocean

The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Retinal vein occlusion is a retinal vascular disease that mainly affects the older population and causes blindness. The condition is basically of two types, namely, Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO) and Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). BRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the branch of the retinal vein and blood with fluid spills out into the retina. On the other hand, CRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the main retinal vein and blood, and fluid spills out into the retina.

It is noted that the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis, is the key factor driving the retinal vein occlusion market. Various other factors such as the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and change in lifestyles are also propelling the growth of the market.

The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented by type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region.

The market for retinal vein occlusion, by type, is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion, in which the branch retinal artery occlusion accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The branch retinal artery occlusion is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market is further segmented, by condition. The condition segment is classified as non-ischemic and ischemic. The non-ischemic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by diagnosis, is segmented into Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. The fundoscopic examination segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The retinal vein occlusion market, by treatment, is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. The corticosteroid drugs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Further, the market is segmented by end-user, which includes hospitals and clinics, research and academics center, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

By region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region captured the largest market globally and is expected to reach USD 15,889.59 million by 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Allergan Plc, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Novartis, NIDEK CO., LTD., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quantel Medical Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., and ZEISS.

Study objectives

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global retinal vein occlusion market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global retinal vein occlusion market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. The increasing R&D spending, growing healthcare industry, and increased spending on technological advancements are driving the growth of the market

> The branch retinal artery occlusion segment commanded the largest market share in terms of type, in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> However, the high cost of treatment and side-effects associated with it may hinder the growth of the market

Regional Analysis

Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

