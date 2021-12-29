Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions | by Reportocean

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider inhaled nitric oxide market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, inhaled nitric oxide market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market was valued at $634.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $1,180.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2027.

Nitric oxide (iNO) is selective pulmonary vasodilation and is delivered to the patient via mechanical ventilation after dilution with an oxygen/air mixture nitric oxide delivery system. Nitric oxide is a gas available in 100 ppm and 800 ppm concentrations depending on the treatment.

Further, clinical trials evaluating the use of inhaled nitric oxide for numerous indications are ongoing. The potential therapeutic role of inhaled nitric oxide in adults remains uncertain at this time and FDA-approved indications are restricted to pediatric practice.

As nitric oxide exists as a gas, it can be easily administered for inhalation and is classified in the pharmacotherapeutic group. It relaxes the vascular smooth muscle by activating guanylate cyclase and increases intracellular levels of cGMP, which then leads to vasodilation and increased oxygenation.

Nitric oxide is used together with a breathing machine (ventilator) and other agents to treat newborn (term and near-term) babies with respiratory failure that is caused by pulmonary hypertension. The market growth is driven due to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborn such as persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF).

However, the rise in a number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) boost the growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market. However, high cost of treatment and strict government regulations for various applications hamper the market growth.

Conversely, ongoing R&D activities leading to new application areas in the healthcare industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the near future.

The inhaled nitric oxide market provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Air Liquide S.A, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., BOC Healthcare, Beyond Air, Inc, Halma Plc, Linde Plc, Novoteris, LLC, VERO Biotech LLC, and Nu-Med Plus.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The inhaled nitric oxide market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.?

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

– Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

– Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

– Others (Tuberculosis Treatment)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of World

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

