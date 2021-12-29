Cancer Biomarker Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on cancer biomarker market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global cancer biomarker market was at USD 10,754.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8 % during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Most healthcare professionals use diagnostic tests to clarify and support their clinical decision making. Cancer biomarkers are substances or processes that indicate the presence of cancers in the human body. Biomarkers may be produced naturally by the affected tissue or by immune cells in the body in response to cancer. Biomarkers are found in the blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, bodily fluids, or other tissues. Mostly, they improve cancer detection and facilitate high-speed non-invasive diagnosis using genomics and proteomics. The factors incorporate comprehension of disease procedure and shed light about the uniqueness of an individual’s tumor at the molecular level. These components are reflected in the changing outline of clinical trials.

The increasing preference for targeted therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from different types of malignant cancers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly focusing on the use of biomarkers in their drug discovery and development process. The strategic alliances =for biomarker applications in large-stage clinical trials are fueling the growth of this market.

The global cancer biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

Based on biomarker type, the market is further segmented into proteomic and genetic biomarkers.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic. Based on diagnostic the market is further segmented into imaging and no-imaging.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharma and biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare IT/big data companies, and clinical laboratories.

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.), Illumina Inc (U.S.), and others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global cancer biomarker market.

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global cancer biomarker market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global cancer biomarker market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global cancer biomarker market is expected to reach USD 29,923.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of type, protein biomarker type commanded the largest market share of 41.8% in 2016

> On the basis of application, the diagnostic segment is expected to command the largest market share of 45.7% over the review period and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global cancer biomarker market which is expected to reach USD 11,736.5 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % over the forecast period

The report also covers the regional analysis

> Americas

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o United Arab Emirates

o Saudi Arabia

o Oman

o Qatar

o Kuwait

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

