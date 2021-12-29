Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Reportocean

Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vietnam medical nutrition market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vietnam medical nutrition market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market generated $270.16 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $373.05 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical nutrition is also referred as clinical nutrition. It means the nutrition required for the management of patients, including not only outpatients at clinics, but also inpatients in hospitals. It includes primarily the scientific fields of nutrition and dietetics. Furthermore, medical nutrition therapy is a specialized, dietician-developed regimen used to treat chronic illness or other medical condition.

The Vietnam medical nutrition market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in incidence of chronic diseases and surge in geriatric population across Vietnam.

However, lack of awareness of nutrition problems among Vietnamese is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, rise in medical tourism in Vietnam is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market players.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of country is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Vietnam medical nutrition market is provided.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Baxter International Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG.

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Danone Nutricia

– Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

– Nestle S.A.

– Bayer AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Perrigo Company Plc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Infant Nutrition

o Parenteral Nutrition

? Dextrose-based Products

? Fat-based Products

? Additives-based Products

o Enteral Nutrition

? Standardized

? Semi Elemental

? Specialized

By Application

o Diabetes

o Cancer

o Gastrointestinal Diseases

o Chronic Kidney Disease

o Chronic Liver Disease

o Intensive Care

o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

By End User

o Private Hospitals

o Public Hospitals

o Homecare

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

