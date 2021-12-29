Nanorobotics Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Nanorobotics Market is valued approximately USD 5.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.97 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Nanorobotics is a technology that develops robots and machines which have components to the scale of a nanometer. Nanorobotics consist of engineering disciplines of planning, designing and building nanorobots majorly from molecular components. The new field has attractive applications in medicine sector focused on drug delivery using nanoscale molecular machines. Also, the nanorobots can identify specific categories of cancer cells using biomarkers. The bots than disentangle on contact with target cells and release the drug killing the cancer cells. the growing use in medical science and increasing prevalence of cancer drives the market growth.

In January 2020, researchers at KING ABDULLAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY developed drug coated iron nanowires that can be guided to the site of tumor using external magnetic field and then a three step cancer killing mechanism can be activated to cure cancer.

Also, in February 2020, Researchers form the ITMO University announced their concept of treating cancer by nanorobot made of DNA fragments which can not only destroy the cancer cells but also locate them in the body. Further, rising investments in the field for developing nanobots to cure diseases augments the market growth. Also, increased demand for miniaturization coupled with high demand for automation across sectors has driven the overall nanorobotics systems market. Moreover, growing health related issues, higher acceptance of automated medical devices, and advancements in features of nanorobotics systems will lead to higher growth of the global market. However, high manufacturing costs as well as complexities in miniaturization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, emergence of mind-controlled nanorobots presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Nanorobotics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment and support from public and private organizations and high expenditure on healthcare in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing advancement in medical industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nanorobotics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ginkgo Bioworks

Oxford Instruments

EV Group

Imina Technologies

Toronto Nano Instrumentation

Klocke Nanotechnik

Kliendiek Nanotechnik

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope

Scanning Probe Microscope

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

By Application:

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

