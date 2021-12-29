Pharmaceutical grade lactose Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on pharmaceutical grade lactose market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The pharmaceutical-grade lactose market is expected to reach USD 229.48 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Pharmaceutical grade lactose is used as a filler in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. The global pharmaceutical grade lactose exhibits a potential growth due to various factors such as increasing awareness about the use of pharmaceutical grade lactose and rising number of approvals from government bodies to use pharmaceutical grade lactose as an excipient, drug formulation coupled with nanotechnology, efficient compatibility with active ingredients and other excipients, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, lactose is also used as an inactive ingredient in the Estradiol drug. However, stringent government regulations restrain the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical grade lactose market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into crystalline monohydrate lactose, inhalation lactose, granulated lactose, spray-dried lactose, and others. Crystalline monohydrate lactose is further segmented into ?-Lactose monohydrate and ?-Lactose (anhydrous lactose). Sub-segmentation of ?-Lactose monohydrate includes milled and sieved. Inhalation lactose is further segmented into sieved and milled. Crystalline monohydrate lactose dominates the pharmaceutical grade lactose with a share of 31.02% as compared to other types.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into tablets manufacturing, capsule manufacturing, and others. Tablets manufacturing is further classified into direct compression, wet granulation, and dry granulation. Capsule manufacturing is further classified into capsules, sachets, and others.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global pharmaceutical grade lactose market include BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Kerry Inc. DFE Pharma, Meggle, Armor Pharma, ALPAVIT, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, and others.

Study Objectives of the Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional- and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on types, products, applications, end-users, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Finding

> On the basis of application, the tablets manufacturing market is expected to command the largest market share of 52.1% over the review period, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2017-2023

> Europe holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical grade lactose market and is expected to reach USD 94.289 million by 2023

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2017-2023

Country-Level Analysis

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

