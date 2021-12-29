Global E-SIM (market sales of US $ 182.5 billion, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%) for the forecast period 2022 to 2030

Global E-SIM (market sales of US $ 182.5 billion, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%) for the forecast period 2021 to 2030. Global E-SIM (2020) Market sales were US $ 7.1 billion.

E-SIM (Embedded SIM) is a standardized SIM chip that enables universal compatibility with a wide range of mobile devices. E-SIM has multiple profiles at the same time. Because it can be operated, it is possible to use multiple profiles on the same device at the same time. Users can access their profiles from anywhere. E-SIM (SIM card with E-SIM is physical You can change carriers without having to change your SIM card.

Factors that influence market growth

Market growth– Internet of Things in various end-use fields such as automobiles, home appliances, energy, and public enterprises ( that the device connected to the IoT) is rapidly expanding, has driven the growth of the world market.

automotive, consumer electronics, energy chromatography, such as public works, of things in a variety of end-use areas internet (IoT) The rapid expansion of devices connected to the Internet is driving the growth of the global market.

Market driver Machine to Machine (M2M) communication relies on mobile networks, so SIM cards are connected eco it is indispensable to the wireless communication in the system. that the M2M connection is increasing all over the world, has become a major factor that will drive the entire market.

by the mobile phone company and the lack of awareness of the threat over the user’s market

E -Lack of support for SIM technology could slow growth in the global E-SIM market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced global demand for E-SIM. The government’s decision to contain COVID-19 has resulted in lockdowns in several countries affecting E-SIM supply and production. In addition, weakening government and private investment in the consumer electronics sector has reduced these business lines. Thus, COVID-19 impacts E-SIM consumption. , and inhibit the growth of the world market.

geographic Insight

world market of 2020 is overwhelmingly North America, is expected to occupy the highest revenue market share during the forecast period. in the background of this growth, There is growing interest in E-SIM in the region and rapid technological advances. In addition, the rise of network operators has introduced products that support multiple mobile operators, simplifying end-user contract management. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record a high (CAGR) annual average growth rate during the study period. Due to increasing consumer demand for embedded connections to automobiles, E -SIM demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

List of major companies on the global market of E-SIM

• ARM Holdings Limited

• AT & T Incorporated

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Etisalat Telecommunication Group

• Gemalto NV

• Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NTT Docomo Incorporated

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• Sierra Wireless

• Singtel Telecommunications Limited

• STMicroelectronics

• Telefonica SA

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of the report

The global market for E-SIM focuses on solutions, applications, verticals and regions.

Solution-based segmentation

• hardware

• Connectivity service



Industry-based segmentation

• For in-vehicle use

• Consumer electronic devices

• Energy and utility

• Manufacturing industry

• retail

• Transportation / Logistics



Application-based segmentation

• Connected car

• laptop

• M2M

• smartphone

• Tablet terminal

• Wearable

• Others (drone, smart meter, smart grid)

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

