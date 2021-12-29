Medical Device And Accessories Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast up to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical device and accessories market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The cardiovascular device accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24%.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

The global medical device and accessories market is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for technologically advanced medical devices. Additionally, improvement of surgical outcomes and rising aging population also influence the market growth.

On the basis of the types of devices, the global medical device and accessories market is segmented into cardiovascular application, coronary pressure monitors, catheters, therapeutic medical guide, dental implant, cochlear implant, the global nerve stimulator market, the global diabetes monitors market, and the global suture needles market. Furthermore, the cardiovascular application segment is sub-segmented into cardiac monitors, cardiac pacemakers, cardiac defibrillators, and others.

The coronary pressure monitor segment is sub-segmented into sphygmomanometer, automated blood pressure monitor, BP transducers, ambulatory blood pressure monitor, and instruments and accessories. The catheter segment is further sub-segmented into cardiovascular catheters, specialty catheters, intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, neurological catheters. The therapeutic medical guidewire segment is sub-segmented into solid guidewire and wrapped guidewire. The nerve stimulator market is sub-segmented into deep brain stimulator, vagus nerve stimulator, and spinal cord stimulator. The cardiovascular device accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.24%.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global medical device and accessories market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, and Danaher Corporation.

Study Objectives of the Medical Device & Accessories Market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional- and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, product, application, end-user, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market.

Target Audience

> Medical Device Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Finding

> The global medical device and accessories market accounted for USD 79,879 million in 2016.

> The coronary pressure monitors segment is the fastest growing segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period, 2017 to 2023.

> The Americas region captured the largest market globally and is expected to be USD 47,887 million by 2023.

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the globe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Country-Level Analysis

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

