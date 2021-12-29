Unnatural Amino Acids Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Application, Key Players and Regional Analysis to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on unnatural amino acids market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global unnatural amino acids market is expected to reach USD 3,290.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.01%

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Unnatural amino acids are increasingly growing in research stature for pharmaceuticals, food and feed additives, agrochemicals, and other industrial applications. Some amino acids such as isoleucine, threonine, and hydroxyproline, exhibit second centre of asymmetry and hence can exist in four sterioisomeric forms. The global Unnatural Amino Acids market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and end user.

On the basis the types, it is segmented into D-phenylalanine, D-histidine, D-tyrosine, D-serine, D-alanine, D-tryptophan, D-cysteine, D-phenylglycine, D-p-hydroxy phenylglycine, D-2-chlorophenylglycine, D-penicillamine, D- proline, D-valine, D-citrulline /D-citrulene, D-lysine, D-leucine, D-glutamic acid, D-methionine, D-aspartic acid, D-arginine, D-cycloserine, and others. D-amino acids & derivatives accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory disease, genetic diseases, and others. Liver diseases accounts for the largest market share of 32.6% in 2016.

On the basis of end user it is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, and others. Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies accounts for the largest market share of 37.4% in 2016.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global unnatural amino acids market include BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories and others.

Study objectives of Unnatural Amino Acids market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institute

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Finding

> DL-amino acids & derivatives is the second largest segment, which is projected grow at a CAGR of 12.44% during the forecast period from 2017-2023

> The Americas captured the largest share of the global market and is expected to reach USD 3,290.4 million by 2023.

> Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region across the globe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.16 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> Americas

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Latin America

> Europe

> Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest Of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

