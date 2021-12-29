Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2030 | Says Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market is expected to reach USD 1593.885 million in 2027 from USD 780.995 million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Introduction

Juvenile Macular Degeneration is the genetic eye disorder that affects the vision further leading to vision loss. Generally, this disorder affects the specialized light-sensitive tissue present in the retina. Precisely, this type of macular degeneration affects the center of the retina which is knewn as macula. The function of macula is to add sharpness to the central vision.

This region is responsible for handling detailed tasks such as recognizing faces, driving, and reading. Most of the people suffering from stargardt macular degeneration, produce a bodily fluid known as lipofuscin, that is responsible for the cellular regeneration underlying the macula. Moreover the over time accumulation of this fluid causes cellular damage. Furthermore, the affected individuals also show the symptoms of color blindness. Usually, the signs and symptoms appear in late childhood which is responsible for disease progression.

Notably, increasing prevalence of eye disorders, development of new drugs and therapies, and emerging government policies are promoting the growth of juvenile macular degeneration market globally. It is observed that the research and development cost for the Stargardt disease is very high leading to the massive prices of the end products.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with juvenile macular degeneration market. Lack of awareness among people may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

Geographically, Europe region is commanding the largest market share owing to the increasing prevalence of Stargardt disease.

Key Players

The key players for the Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Acucela Inc., Alkeus Pharma, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., Ophthotech Corporation, Bayer AG, Oxford BioMedica plc, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, and others

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market.

> To provide a comprehensive analysis of juvenile macular degeneration industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry.

> To provide detailed insights into the factors driving and restraining the growth of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market.

> To estimate the market size of global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) from 2014 to 2027. Wherein, 2014 & 2015 would be the historical period, 2016 shall be the base year, and 2017 – 2027 will be forecast period for the study.

> To analyze global juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market, on the basis of four main geographies namely, Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa.

> To compare the products with respect to the various players in the market

> To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market

> To understand the demand-supply scenario and provide a gap analysis of the industry

> To analyze and provide upcoming technologies and trends in juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market

> To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe, and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market.

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

> Potential Investors

> Medical Research Institutes

> Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

> Research Companies

Key Findings

> the major players operating in this market are Acucela Inc., Ophthotech Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Lin BioScience, Inc., Alkeus Pharma, Carl Zeiss AG, and others.

> Fluorescein Angiography (FA) dominates the juvenile macular degeneration (Stargardt disease) market with a share of 34.6%, as compared to other diagnosis types.

> On the basis of management, the market for magnifying spectacles is projected to reach USD 597.642 million by the end of 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%, during 2017 to 2027.

> On the basis of the end-user, hospitals, and eye clinics accounted for the largest market share with 62.2% of the global juvenile macular degeneration market

> On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period.

The report also covers regional analysis

Americas

o The U.S.

o Canada

> South America

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o U.K

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

> The Middle East

> Africa

