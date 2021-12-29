Drug Screening Market 2021-2030 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Regional Forecast | (CAGR) of more than 9%

The drug screening market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Report Ocean presents a new report on drug screening market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

A drug screening test detects illegal and prescription drugs in the body fluids such as blood, urine, or saliva. It also helps determine how much of a drug a person is using, and it’s an important part of continuing treatment and evaluation.

Factors Affecting

The number of people abusing drugs is rising around the world. According to the World Drug Report 2019, in 2017, approximately 5.5% of the worldwide population aged 15-64 consumed drugs at least once. In 2017, there were 35 million people with substance use disorders, a gain of 14.8% from 30.5 million in 2016. Drug use led to the deaths of 585,000 people in the same year. Globally, drugs cause the loss of 28 million years of healthy life (disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs). Authorities in various countries implement comprehensive drug-testing measures to curb the menace of drug abuse. Thus, drug screening will be in high demand in the coming years.

The rise in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs, the establishment of stricter laws in different countries, and increased government funding to combat drug trafficking create an opportunity for drug screening devices.

The primary restraints for the growth of the global drug screening market include the inaccuracy of breathalyzers, alcohol consumption bans in various countries, and privacy issues associated with drug testing.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has led to significant disruptions to business and economic activities that will have a short-term negative impact on the drug screening market due to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers, harm reduction service providers, and concerns about transmission of infection. Governments globally have put forward guidelines to postpone and delay non-essential procedures to ease the strain on the healthcare system and decrease the spread of diseases. Several countries worldwide announced nationwide lockdowns and the closure of production, manufacturing, and business development. Additionally, trade barriers have contributed to a demand-supply deficit. There have been disruptions in the global supply chain, declines in demand, or suspensions in operations by customers for companies operating in the drug screening market.

Regional Overview

North America dominated the overall market, followed by Europe. Factors contributing to the dominance of the North American market include the consumption of illicit drugs, the availability of government funding to combat drug abuse, drug screening laws, and the increasing risk of accidents due to unsafe alcohol consumption.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global drug screening market are:

LabCorp (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics (U.S.)

Alere (U.S.)

OraSure (U.S.)

Alfa Scientific Designs (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

LifeLoc (U.S.)

MPD Inc. (U.S.)

Omega Laboratories (U.S.)

Premier Biotech (U.S.)

Psychemedics (U.S.)

Roche (Switzerland)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global drug screening market segmentation focuses on Product and Service, Sample Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product and Service

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Drug Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Drug Testing Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Tubes

Calibrators & Controls

Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services

Segmentation based on Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Breath Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

Segmentation based on End-User

Workplaces

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools & Colleges

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

