Medical Automation Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030 | Says Report ocean

The global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 42,284.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 42,284.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth

Introduction

Automation is defined as using the technology to perform a process or procedure without any human assistance. In the recent years, various technological advancements have been incorporated into the medical sector, which drives the growth of the medical automation market.

It is noted that the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector facilitates the automation of the medical sector. The United States is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals and accounts for one-third of the global market. The Indian biotech industry holds around 2% share of the global biotech industry, suggested by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017.

Other factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for robotic surgery are also propelling the growth of the market. According to the UK Healthcare, nearly 970 robotic surgical procedures were performed within the region from 2012 to 2015.

Despite these drivers, risks associated with the robotic surgery followed by the necessity of physician training and the high cost of automation are hampering the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring automation, therapeutic automation, lab and pharmacy automation, and medical logistics and training. The therapeutic automation segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmacies, research labs and institutes, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic centers accounted for the largest market share. The others segment is expected to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas dominated the medical automation market. The medical automation market for the Americas was USD 8,654.55 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 13,244.26 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.26%.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, Stryker, Danaher, and Accuray Incorporated.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global medical automation market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments based on type, end-user, and regions for the global medical automation market

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global medical automation market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global medical automation market

Target Audience

> Medical Devices Manufacturers

> Manufacturers & Suppliers

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Laboratories

> Independent Research Laboratories

> Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The Americas accounted for the largest market share in the global medical automation market with USD 8,654.55 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 13,244.26 million by 2023 at the highest CAGR of 6.26%

> Therapeutic automation is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 7.43% in the global medical automation market, by type

> Hospitals and diagnostic centers are contributing a remarkable share in the market and registered 32.5% in the global medical automation market, by procedure in 2016

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

