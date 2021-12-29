Sperm Bank Market 2021-2030 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional | USD 6.2 Billion

Report Ocean presents a new report on sperm bank market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2028, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The sperm bank market expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC74

The report “Sperm Bank Market Report, By Service Type (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, Genetic Consultation); By Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor); By End-Use (Donor Insemination, In-vitro Fertilization), By Regions; Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global sperm bank industry is driven by few notable factors such as rising cases of infertility among both men and women, innovations in assistive reproductive techniques, and an increasing number of infertility care centers across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers in the middle-income countries also boosting the industry growth.

The sperm bank industry is fragmented based on service type, donor, end-use, and region. In terms of service type, the market is segmented sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation. Based on the donor type, the market is classified as known and anonymous donors. The end-use segment is further divided into donor insemination and in-vitro fertilization.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the sperm bank market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the sperm bank market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the sperm bank market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the sperm bank market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC74

Key Highlights

The semen analysis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its use in examination of sperm count and associated complications. The market segment accounted for over 45% of the global market in 2020.

Known donor market segment accounted for over 50% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to dominate across the forecast period owing to the several right to know your biological parent mandates in developed economies.

Based on end-use, the in-vitro fertilization market segment is projected to constitute over 95% of the market share by 2028. This can be attributed to the rising cases of miscarriages and high success rate of in-vitro fertilization.

North America sperm bank industry is expected to dominate the global market. Rising awareness among individuals about the ill-effects of infertility and the presence of robust infrastructure for sperm banking services are the factors responsible for market growth.

Fairfax Cryobank Inc., Xytex Corporation, Andocryos, Cryo-Save AG, New England Cryogenic Center, Seattle Sperm Bank, and Indian Spermtech are few of the major players operating in the market space.

List of Key Players

Fairfax Cryobank Inc.

Xytex Corporation

Andocryos

Cryo-Save AG

Indian Spermtech

New England Cryogenic Center

Seattle Sperm Bank

London Sperm Bank

Others

Sperm Bank, Service Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sperm storage

Semen analysis

Genetic consultation

Sperm Bank, Donor Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Known donor

Anonymous donor

Sperm Bank, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Donor insemination

In vitro fertilization

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC74

Sperm Bank, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC74

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/