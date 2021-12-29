Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/29 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, humid;32;26;Mostly cloudy, humid;32;25;S;10;79%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;26;19;Clearing;27;19;E;5;58%;57%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;11;5;Sunny intervals;11;4;ENE;17;66%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;18;7;Partly sunny;17;7;E;7;83%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;11;9;A shower in places;13;11;SW;31;92%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;0;-11;Colder;-9;-10;N;8;85%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;11;0;Turning sunny;9;-1;NNE;7;53%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-9;-27;Mostly sunny, frigid;-21;-27;ESE;5;99%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;39;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;ENE;14;36%;3%;13

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;17;8;Periods of rain;14;10;N;14;76%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;17;Breezy with some sun;21;18;SW;23;58%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;15;6;A shower or two;15;5;NW;6;63%;83%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;23;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;ESE;11;69%;92%;5

Bangalore, India;Clearing;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;18;E;13;53%;17%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;35;26;Clouds and sun, nice;31;23;ENE;11;55%;30%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;9;Sunny and nice;18;9;NW;10;73%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;5;-5;Sunny and mild;5;-7;WSW;16;19%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;6;4;Mostly cloudy;8;5;SW;5;70%;24%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;3;A p.m. shower or two;12;11;W;15;82%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;20;11;Rather cloudy;20;10;SE;9;65%;44%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;18;NNW;14;78%;80%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;4;2;A couple of showers;7;6;WSW;5;94%;97%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;14;13;Cloudy with a shower;14;11;SW;18;81%;96%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;1;0;Variable cloudiness;3;2;WSW;9;91%;36%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;5;0;A couple of showers;5;2;W;5;79%;97%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, very hot;37;26;Very hot;36;21;ESE;14;38%;26%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;9;51%;80%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;12;1;Sunshine and cooler;7;-3;NW;22;39%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;20;13;A few showers;21;15;S;19;37%;99%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower in the a.m.;21;15;SSE;18;64%;55%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;E;5;65%;57%;4

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;NNE;16;79%;84%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Clouds breaking;4;2;SSW;10;65%;5%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;33;24;Showers around;31;25;ESE;12;72%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, snow showers;2;0;Remaining cloudy;6;5;W;12;97%;44%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Sunny and less humid;29;22;NNE;6;53%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A little a.m. rain;23;10;Mostly sunny, mild;22;15;S;10;36%;13%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;19;73%;91%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;19;7;Hazy sun;18;7;NW;6;67%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Cold with some sun;2;-5;Breezy and milder;11;-1;SSW;21;25%;21%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;24;16;Hazy sunshine;25;14;NNW;13;66%;27%;4

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;8;81%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Not as cool;13;10;A bit of rain;13;11;SSW;15;92%;98%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;9;0;Increasing clouds;9;6;NNE;10;22%;2%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;19;14;Brilliant sunshine;19;14;N;6;74%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;15;Decreasing clouds;19;16;E;7;71%;25%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;ESE;11;55%;66%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;10;64%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-4;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-3;S;20;92%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NE;11;53%;20%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clearing and warmer;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;ENE;9;59%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;27;21;A couple of showers;26;21;E;17;71%;98%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;E;12;56%;6%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Mostly cloudy;16;4;N;8;42%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;13;10;Some brightening;13;7;NNE;13;79%;35%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Showers around;32;24;SW;12;76%;94%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;N;14;57%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;NNE;14;70%;81%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;12;-3;Cloudy and mild;12;-2;W;7;15%;1%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NE;18;47%;2%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showery;11;5;A little p.m. rain;15;3;S;6;76%;57%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;28;15;Sunny and nice;28;13;N;19;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and cold;-6;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-3;SW;7;70%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Showers around;31;24;NNE;18;62%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;W;8;70%;95%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;25;17;Hazy sun;26;17;N;11;62%;9%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;25;Downpours;30;25;ENE;6;79%;94%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;14;4;A morning shower;16;4;ENE;16;56%;58%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SSW;8;70%;34%;5

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;23;19;Variable cloudiness;23;19;SSE;12;78%;39%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;Mostly sunny;16;10;ESE;10;90%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;A bit of a.m. rain;15;12;Cloudy and mild;14;12;SW;23;89%;44%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy, rain, cool;13;10;Heavy morning rain;14;7;NE;12;82%;97%;1

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;29;25;Mostly cloudy;28;25;SSW;9;80%;88%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sun and some clouds;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;NNE;5;82%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;Some sun;31;27;ENE;20;61%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NNW;7;85%;96%;2

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;13;63%;10%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Lots of sun, nice;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;SW;11;42%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and delightful;23;5;Sunny and nice;23;6;SW;7;35%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;27;23;Mostly sunny;27;21;SE;12;72%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cold;-10;-12;Snow showers, cold;-5;-6;SSW;12;90%;74%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;ENE;24;59%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;E;17;35%;10%;11

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;-4;-8;Cloudy;-1;-4;NNE;0;81%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-11;-14;Cold, an a.m. flurry;-8;-9;S;6;86%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Hazy sun;31;23;N;10;52%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NNE;17;59%;80%;10

New York, United States;Morning mist, cloudy;8;7;A touch of rain;9;7;SSE;9;79%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;17;8;A couple of showers;16;12;E;13;80%;100%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Periods of snow;-8;-14;Colder in the a.m.;-13;-24;SW;18;89%;40%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;11;6;Partly sunny, breezy;10;3;W;24;43%;26%;3

Oslo, Norway;Overcast and cold;-6;-8;Remaining cloudy;-3;-7;WSW;5;98%;35%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;Plenty of clouds;-1;-6;NE;7;86%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;NNE;13;72%;93%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A little p.m. rain;31;24;NW;9;75%;59%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;10;81%;100%;7

Paris, France;Mild with rain;16;14;Turning sunny, mild;15;9;SSW;11;69%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;38;20;Cooler;29;20;S;20;55%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;NE;18;60%;22%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;Mostly cloudy, windy;35;25;NNW;32;57%;63%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;17;Plenty of sun;34;18;SE;9;44%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and milder;7;5;A couple of showers;13;10;WSW;15;70%;97%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;4;-13;Colder with hazy sun;-3;-15;NW;11;35%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;A little p.m. rain;20;13;ESE;13;68%;84%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;18;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;9;SE;4;69%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;26;E;14;66%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;1;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-3;E;10;56%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy this morning;-5;-6;Snow showers;1;0;SSW;13;86%;98%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A t-storm or two;28;22;WNW;12;80%;97%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy;17;13;A shower in the p.m.;23;14;WSW;13;55%;80%;4

Rome, Italy;More clouds than sun;17;4;More clouds than sun;15;3;NNE;8;88%;0%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-5;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-7;SSE;10;78%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;9;4;Periods of sun, cool;10;6;NW;12;82%;21%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;ENE;15;64%;57%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;28;24;Breezy with some sun;28;24;ENE;21;67%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of showers;23;17;Mostly sunny, humid;24;17;S;9;87%;27%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;10;37%;12%;4

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SSW;13;39%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;N;16;65%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;ESE;12;72%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Very cold;-3;-5;Cold with snow;1;-5;ESE;10;82%;96%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, milder;7;-7;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-10;NW;10;39%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;9;1;Sunny;9;2;NNE;12;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;16;69%;96%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;7;3;Variable cloudiness;5;2;NW;10;88%;36%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;20;63%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-1;W;13;100%;99%;0

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;23;16;Sunny and nice;26;18;N;17;52%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;15;Low clouds;18;16;E;13;61%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with some snow;-6;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-4;SSW;17;90%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-2;Turning cloudy;9;2;ENE;7;45%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and mild;13;-2;Partly sunny;8;-2;N;7;54%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;9;2;Clouds and sun;11;3;NE;8;34%;6%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers around;19;11;Becoming cloudy;19;14;SE;11;55%;33%;2

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with showers;13;3;Variable cloudiness;17;3;ENE;10;52%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;Not as cool;15;1;N;15;56%;55%;3

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;3;1;Cloudy;3;1;N;10;81%;50%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;19;15;Cloudy and breezy;18;14;NNW;23;73%;29%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;20;13;WNW;26;75%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-13;-28;Plenty of sunshine;-11;-29;E;10;83%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Very cold;-5;-8;Cold;-1;-8;NE;5;66%;17%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;9;4;A couple of showers;13;11;W;9;73%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;Sunny and very warm;32;16;ESE;8;44%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and frigid;-8;-10;Snow showers;0;-1;SSW;14;87%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow showers;0;0;A couple of showers;5;4;SW;14;92%;97%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;18;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;ESE;20;63%;12%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;NNW;9;51%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;2;-10;High clouds;1;-11;NE;3;43%;0%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-29 21:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
Taiwan alters testing regulations for travelers, migrant workers
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
US Space Force buys space-based sensors after Chinese hypersonic missile tests
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan actor donates 1 billion rupiah to caregiver
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Ortega seizes Taiwan's former embassy from church, hands it to China
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
Biden signs act inviting Taiwan to RIMPAC, boosting asymmetric defenses
"