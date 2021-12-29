Neuropathic Pain Market 2021 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean presents a new report on Neuropathic Pain market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Global Neuropathic Pain Market Research Report, by Type (Peripheral Neuropathy, Entrapment Neuropathy, and Others), by Indication (Diabetic Neuropathy, Spinal Stenosis), by Diagnosis (Imaging, Blood Tests), by Treatment (Medication, Multimodal Therapy), by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores), by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organizations), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Neuropathic pain is generally caused by the peripheral nerve disorder. The higher demand for better treatment methods for pain is hopefully expected to augment the growth of the global neuropathic pain market during the forecast period 2018- 2023. Also, factors such as the introduction of the pain management centers along with higher demand for generic drugs for eliminating the higher levels of pain is anticipated to boost the growth of the global neuropathic pain market. The global neuropathic pain market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.06% CAGR during the forecast period 2018- 2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its type, the global neuropathic pain market is bifurcated into entrapment neuropathy, peripheral neuropathy, post traumatic neuropathy, post herpetic neuralgia (PHN), phantom limb pain, and trigeminal neuralgia. On the basis of its indication, the market is divided into diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and spinal stenosis. Based on its diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, imaging, and physical examination. On the basis of its treatment, the market is classified into medication type and multimodal therapy. Major end-users include clinics, hospitals, and research organizations. Lastly, on the basis of its distribution channels, the market is divided into online pharmacies and retail pharmacies & drug stores.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global neuropathic pain market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Sanofi S.A. (France), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Depomed Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Baxter Healthcare Corporation (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the global neuropathic pain market.

