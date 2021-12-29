The Global Cloud Computing Market size recorded an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030|$ 211.4 billion.

The global cloud computing market size in 2020 was US $ 371.35 billion. The global cloud computing market size recorded an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. It is projected to grow to US $ 211.4 billion in 2030.

Factors Affecting

Market Growth A prominent factor driving the growth of the global cloud computing market is the expansion of the remote work culture. Trends and increasing investment in establishing cloud computing services. With the advent of machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data, cloud-based technologies are being introduced globally. Therefore, the market It will drive growth. In addition, the surge in demand for scalable, secure and cost-effective solutions is also expanding the growth of the global computing market.

The global cloud computing market has advantages such as no infrastructure initial setup cost and on-demand access. It is expected to be a driving force due to the growing awareness of the cloud.

Segment analysis

By company size, it is divided into small companies, medium companies, and large companies. Of all segments, the large enterprise segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to the increasing adoption of on-demand computing. On-demand computing provides flexibility and operations. Reduce costs and help build efficient applications. These benefits are expected to accelerate market growth during the study period.

The global cloud computing market is service-based, global cloud computing. The ing market is divided into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). Among all segments, software as a service (SaaS) is Due to its flexible cost, easy maintenance and deployment, it has the largest share.

By end use, the banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is the highest market due to the increasing adoption of cloud services . It occupies market share. Cloud-based platforms help us securely store and manage consumer data.

By region, North America has the largest share of the global cloud computing market, with significant growth expected in the Asia-Pacific region. North America’s growth is Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corporation. Due to the presence of leading companies such as (Microsoft Corp)., Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and in the United States. , Companies are focusing on digital transformation and contributing to market growth. This is believed to contribute to market growth.

Leading competitors

Global cloud computing market companies Announcing key strategic initiatives to drive organizational growth. In January 2021, Accenture acquired Cloud Native and Oracle to enhance its cloud-first and digital transformation capabilities. In addition, the global cloud.

The profiles of the major players in the computing market are:

• Adobe Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• CenturyLink

• DigitalOcean

• DXC Technology

• Fujitsu

• Google LLC

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Open Text Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• OVHcloud

• Rackspace Technology

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• SAP SE

• Skytap

• Tencent

• Virtustream

• Vmware

• Workday, Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Scope of Report

The global cloud computing market is segmented with a focus on services, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region.

Service-based segmentation.

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

• Platform as a Service (PaaS)

• Software as a Service (SaaS)



Deployment-based segmentation

• public

• private

• hybrid



Segmentation based on company size

• Large companies

• Small and medium-sized enterprises



End-use based segmentation

• Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Information technology / communication

• Retail / consumer goods

• Manufacturing industry

• Energy utility

• Healthcare

• Media entertainment

• Government / public institution

• others

By region,

North America

• America

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

western Europe

• England

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Other Western European countries



Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Other Eastern European countries



Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia / New Zealand

• Association of Southeast Asian Nations

• Other Asia Pacific regions



Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Other Middle East / Africa regions



South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Other South American regions

