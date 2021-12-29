Polycarbonate Sheets Market Size and Outlook 2030 | Top Companies Analysis with New Business Challenges, Opportunities, Regional Landscape, Significant Growth Forecast and SWOT Analysis

Polycarbonate Sheets Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Polycarbonate Sheets Market by region.

Market Overview

The polycarbonate sheets market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic material that provides sheets manufacturers the freedom to design. Polycarbonate is known for maintaining strength and color in stressful conditions. Polycarbonate sheets are used in numerous applications such as clear windows on prototype models, color-tinted translucent prototypes, machinery guards, roofs, and others.

Factors propelling the market growth are increased demand for the product roofing system. The advantages of polycarbonate sheet-based roofing systems are their durability, ease of use, UV protection, fire resistance, aesthetic appeal, and others. However, factors hindering the market are volatile raw material prices and the toxic nature of polycarbonate. There are also rising concerns regarding its use in food processing applications as it releases Bisphenol A (BPA) during hydrolysis. On the contrary, the growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions is expected to increase the demand for polycarbonate sheets in the coming years.

Key market segments:

By Type

– Solid

– Multiwall

– Corrugated

– Others

By End-use Industry

– Building & Construction

– Electrical & Electronics

– Automotive & Transportation

– Aerospace & Defense

– Packaging

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

– Covestro AG

– Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd.

– Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd.

– Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd.

– Emco Industrial Plastics

– Exolon Group

– Palram Industries Ltd

– Spolytech

– MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Tuflite

The other players in the value chain include Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Gallina India, Spartech, Koscon Industrial S.A., ISIK Plastik, Safplast Company, Brett Martin Ltd., and others.

