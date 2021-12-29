Brazil Aluminum Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast from 2021-2026 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Aluminum is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the Earth’s crust. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite. It forms a reflective coating when evaporated in vacuum, which is utilized for the manufacturing of telescope mirrors, packaging products, and toys.

The Brazil aluminum market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

It is used in the production of a variety of products such as foils, window frames, kitchen utensils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others growing used of aluminum in the transport sector is due to the greater presence of metal in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trucks, buses, vessels, subways, and trains. Its properties of lightness and resistance boost safety while helping deplete greenhouse gas emissions.

The rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth. An increase in the use of substitutes such as carbon fiber and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are some of the factors restraining the market growth. However, the rise in demand for recycled aluminum products is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the industry.

The Brazil aluminum market is segmented on the basis of processing methods and end-user industry. Depending on the processing method, the market is segmented into flat-rolled, castings, extrusions, forgings, pigments & powder, and rod & bar. By end-user industry, the market is categorized into transportation, building & construction, electrical, consumer durable, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and others.

Some of the major players operating in the Brazil aluminum industry are: Alcan Alumina Ltd., Alcoa Aluminio SA, CBA-Companhia Brasileira De Aluminio, Elfer Industria, Servico E Comercio Ltd., Hydro Extrusion Brasil SA, Norsk Hydro Do Brasil Ltd., and others.

Impact of COVID-19

The global aluminum demand for primary aluminum declined by 7% for 2020. The Brazil aluminum market was hit hard by the pandemic as most of the sectors categorized as non-essentials were under lockdown. Building & construction, aerospace & automotive, consumer goods, and machinery & equipment sectors were hit differently. Some sectors were deeply impacted and some faced medium to low impact in 2020. However, the overall impact of COVID-19 can be concluded as high because the already slumping GDP will be affected for a long time and will need 3-5 years for correction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has medium to high range impact on the Brazil aluminum market as different sectors were affected differently. For example, building & construction and transport are the highly impacted sectors as the production and manufacturing operations were at halt for several months. Since these two sectors drive the major demand for aluminum, the industry has registered a sharp decline in its growth. However, as the COVID-19 situation is still no better for Brazil due to large number of cases being reported every day, many sectors have resumed their operations. The year 2021 has hit the world with a second wave of the virus that is spreading quicker and is more fatal than the first. This continues to affect Brazil as the country was not prepared to deal with large volumes of cases and the mutant virus found in Manaus. To slow down the spread, the country has yet again adopted lockdown first in few cities than extending it to several states nationwide.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Brazil aluminum market from 2021 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Brazil aluminum market growth is provided.

– The Brazil aluminum market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable Brazil aluminum market share.

– The Brazil aluminum market size is provided in terms of revenue.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future Brazil aluminum market trends

Key Players

o Alcan Alumina Ltd.

o Alcoa Aluminio SA

o CBA-Companhia Brasileira De Aluminio

o Elfer Industria

o Servico E Comercio Ltd.

o Hydro Extrusion Brasil SA

o Norsk Hydro Do Brasil Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Processing Method

? Flat Rolled

? Castings

? Extrusions

? Forgings

? Pigments & Powder

? Rod & Bar

By End-User Industry

? Transportation

? Building & Construction

? Electrical

? Consumer Durable

? Foil & Packaging

? Machinery & Equipment

? Others

