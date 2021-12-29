Nepheline Market Size, Growth Analysis by Top Players 2021: Dynamics and Latest Trends with Global Industry Share, Business Development Plans and Strategies, CAGR and Revenue Forecast to 2030

Nepheline, also known as nephelite, is an igneous rock containing much lower silica content that is formed out of molten magma in the absence of silica. Nepheline syenite enhances resistance to breaking & scratching, exhibits high chemical durability, and improves thermal endurance, owing to the presence of alumina content.

The global nepheline market was valued at $0.17 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $0.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Nepheline is widely used in weather-resistant paints due to its ability to impart weather resistance and glossy finish characteristics. . Major nepheline syenite deposits can be found across Khibiny Complex, Russia, Ontario, Norway, Brazil, Greenland, Egypt, and Mexico.

The growth global nepheline market is presently driven by the rising in the use of nepheline syenite as an alternative source for potassium and aluminum. Key players in the market are concentrating more on the development of an integrated approach for the extraction of potassium and aluminum from a silicate mineral, i.e., nepheline syenite. This factor is predicted to act as a key driving force of the global market.

Furthermore, potassium is used as an essential micronutrient for plant growth with additional components such as nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, it plays an important role in over 60 enzymatic systems and can be used effectively for the synthesis of proteins, vitamins, starch, and cellulose. Thus, extraction of potash from low-grade feldspar, glauconitic sandstone, biotite, and nepheline syenite containing 5-15% K2O minerals propels the growth of the global nepheline market.

On the contrary, constituents such as iron, titanium, mica, and calcite minerals in nepheline syenite provoke quality problems due to different sintering properties. Thus, the use of nepheline syenite during the manufacturing of floor tile requires additional purification techniques, which, in turn, increases the downstream cost. This factor is predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The utilization of nepheline syenite as an alternative to potassium is predicted to offer potential opportunities for the expansion of the global nepheline market. Potash is not distributed evenly in the earth’s crust and 90% of potash deposit is concentrated across Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Israel, and America. However, extraction and purification of potash is a cost-intensive process as compared to extraction of nepheline syenite.

Key players in the global nepheline market are:

1. AGSCO Corporation

2. Unimin Corp. (COVIA)

3. Phos Agro Group of Companies

4. Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.

5. Anyang Country Mining Co. Ltd.

6. SCR Sibelco

7. RUSAL PLC

8. The 3M Company

9. Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd.

10. North Cape Minerals AS

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type

– Nepheline Syenite

– Nepheline Monzonite

– Nephelinites

– By Application

– Ceramic Product

– Glass Product

– Refractories

– Other

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

