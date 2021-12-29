Lithopone Market Analysis by Key Company Profiles 2021-2030: Global Survey on Growth Factors, Size Review, Investment Scenario, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies with Regional Outlook

Lithopone is an inorganic white pigment, obtained from co-precipitation of Zinc sulfide (ZnS) and Barium sulfate (BaSO4). Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) has replaced Lithopone as a white pigment in majority applications as TiO2 is more durable. However, it is much cheaper than TiO2 and has advantages such as low binder requirement and good dispensability. As a white pigment, it can improve the substrate’s weather resistance, and improve the fungicidal properties of paint formulations.

The global Lithopone market was valued at $169.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $218.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2021 to 2027.

Some of the major applications of Lithopone include manufacturing of paint pigments, plastic & rubber products, paper, printing inks, cosmetics, and leather & linoleum products. It is commercially available under names such as pigment white 5, Barium zinc sulfate sulfide, Becton White, C.I. 77115, Charlton White, Enamel White, and Zincolith. On the basis of content of ZnS, Lithopone is available at 28%-30% Lithopone and 60% Lithopone.

The surge in demand for interior and exterior paints and use of plastic across various end-use industries drive the global Lithopone market. Lithopone white pigment is used in paints and coating systems that find applications in residential and industrial landscapes. Hence, as the construction & building sector flourishes, the demand for building and architectural materials such as paints and coatings will increase. This trend is conducive for the Lithopone market growth. In addition, white plastic materials are increasingly being used in consumer products. Developments in plastic forming technology is anticipated to indirectly boost plastic production, thus, increasing the demand for white pigments during the forecast period.

The availability of other white pigments poses a major challenge for the Lithopone market during the forecast period. Other alternatives to Lithopone include Zinc White, Titanium Dioxide, Calcium Carbonate, Blanc Fixe, and Barytes. The use of TiO2 has reduced the commercial significance of Lithopone in the pigments industry.

Developing new Lithopone formulations, one that enhances the properties of the existing Lithopone is anticipated to boost the demand for Lithopone white pigment during the forecast period. Reinforced Lithopone is one such development, wherein a copolymer is added to the polymerization reaction to yield Lithopone with increased weather resistance and an anti-ultraviolet property. Moreover, the development of nano-scale Lithopone is also anticipated to attract market interest during the forecast period.

The Lithopone market is segmented into application and region:

The major applications studied in the report include paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, paper & pulps, rubber, leather, linoleum, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.

Major Player:

The global Lithopone market is highly consolidated and a major bulk of Lithopone is produced in China. Some of the major Lithopone producers include Anhui Union Titanium Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Henan Premtec Enterprise Corporation, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Natural Pigments Inc., Noah Technologies Corporation, Titanos Group, VB Technochemicals SA, Venator Materials PLC, and ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

The global Lithopone market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the Lithopone market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third.

By Application

– Paints & Coatings

– Plastics

– Printing Inks

– Paper & Pulps

– Rubber

– Leather

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

