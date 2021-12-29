Nitrocellulose Market 2021: Size, Shares, Top Region Records, Industry Outlook, Driving Factors By Manufacturers, Growth and Forecast 2030 with Top Growth Companies

Nitrocellulose is a mixture of nitric esters of cellulose, which is a highly flammable compound. It’s also known as cellulose nitrate and guncotton. Nitrocellulose is a key ingredient in smokeless gunpowder, as well as certain lacquers and paints. Nitrocellulose is made from purified cellulose, which can be used in either cotton linters or wood pulp. Nitrocellulose properties vary depending on cellulose source, reacted acid strength, reaction temperature, reaction time, and acid to cellulose ratio.

The global nitrocellulose market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Nitrocellulose is widely used in printing inks, wood lacquers, and auto refinish paints, which is a major driver of the global nitrocellulose market’s development. Nitrocellulose is also used in explosives, rocket propellants, flash paper, and smokeless gunpowder due to its highly flammable and nontoxic properties. Nitrocellulose is also used in nail varnishes, sterility tests for pharmaceutical products, and lacquer as an aircraft dope in the cosmetic industry.

Stringent government regulations related to use in cosmetics due to negative effects, as well as transportation of nitrocellulose due to its flammability, is expected to suppress the market growth to some extent. Recent advances in the global nitrocellulose market, such as the production of compact nitrocellulose-based interferometry biochips for in-situ label-free detection of matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9) related to dry eye disease, are expected to open up new opportunities for players in the market.

The global nitrocellulose market is segmented into product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others. On the basis of application, it is differentiated into printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global nitrocellulose market along with the current trends and future estimations.

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global nitrocellulose industry for strategy building.

A comprehensive market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the global nitrocellulose market growth.

The qualitative data about market dynamics, trends, and developments is provided in the report.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL NITROCELLULOSE MARKET

– COVID-19 has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

– Some of the major economies suffering the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.- Nitrocellulose is primarily used in printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes, and as an impact of national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing a slight decline in growth rate.

– In many countries, the economy has dropped due to the halt of several industries, especially transport and supply chain. Demand for the product has been hindered, as there is no development due to the lockdown.

– The demand-supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– The automotive industries are facing issues such as delays in receiving nitrocellulose from the manufacturers due to the restriction on the import and export of commodities.

– The pandemic is having a huge impact on the automotive industry. The production of automobiles has been disruptively stopped, contributing to a major loss in the total automotive sectors.

– With the decrease in automotive production, the demand for nitrocellulose has significantly fallen, which is having a major impact on the nitrocellulose market.

– However, the demand for online shopping is increasing in emerging countries and labels, plastic bags, and invoices are used for packaging, which eventually needs printing inks for labeling of deliverable packages. Thus, the increase of e-commerce platform acts as a driver for the nitrocellulose market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– EURENCO

– GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. Hagedorn NC

– Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

– Nitrocellulose Group

– Nitro Quimica

– North Sichuan Nitrocellulose Corporation

– Synthesia a.s.

– TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

– M Grade cellulose

– E Grade Cellulose

– Others

By Application

– Printing inks

– Automotive paints

– Wood coatings

– Leather finishes

– Nail Varnishes

– Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? South Africa

? Saudi Arabia

? Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

