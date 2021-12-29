Organic Dyes Market 2021 Key Report Highlights, Segments, Geographical Outlook, Competition Dynamics and Growth Objectives by 2030 | Says Report Ocean

Dye is basically a color substance that is used to color various products. Dyeing Product Type involves dissolving the colorant into a suitable solution and bringing it in contact with the substance to be dyed. Some of the major applications of organic dyes include agricultural fertilizers, textile printing, and paints & coatings.

The global organic dyes market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The shift in consumer preference toward environment-friendly products and increase in disposable income are the major factors influencing the growth of the global organic dyes market. As synthetic dyes lead to adverse effects on infants, consumers are showing more interest in organic dyes. Moreover, the surge in demand of organic dyes in various water-based liquid inks is expected to propel the market growth. Various natural dyes are widely used in digital textile printing where these are used for the preparation of water-based inks.

Furthermore, organic dyes have wide application in the construction industry for the painting of masonry, walls, floor tiles, and roof tiles to provide aesthetic appeal and prolong durability. However, the high price of natural dyes and their limited availability negatively impact the market growth.

The availability of organic dye may vary season to season, due to the limitation of raw materials, which further hampers the market growth. On the contrary, intense research and development activities and robust investment from industry players is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

Major players have adopted acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships to sustain the intense market competition.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Cabot Corp., Dupont De Nemours & Co., and Lanxess AG.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world.

– The COVID-19 pandemic has significant impact on the organic dyes market, owing to travel restrictions and global lockdown norms.

– This global lockdown led to cancelled shipments and hindered project visits. From beginning of May, 2020, over 70 countries including India, US, EU, and Switzerland had taken drastic measures to restrict export and import activities.

– Moreover, the rapid spread of COVID-19 in countries such as China declined the export of various dye products.

– As companies such as AkzoNobel and BASF have strong market presence in China and other countries in Asia-Pacific, the supply chain disruption largely affected the market demand.

– However, with the growing demand from paints, coatings, and other end users, large number of industry players are investing in new start-ups in emerging economies, which will create new market opportunities during post-COVID-19.

Key market segments:

By Product Type

– Acid

– Basic

– Reactive

– Disperse

– Direct

– Sulphur

– Others

By Application

– Plastic

– Paints and Coatings

– Printing Inks

– Textile

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

