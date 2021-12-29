Chlorine Dioxide Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

The global chlorine dioxide market was valued at $857.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,265.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound that exists as bright orange crystals below 59 C. It is an oxidizing agent, able to transfer oxygen to a variety of substrates while gaining one or more electrons via oxidation-reduction (redox). The global chlorine dioxide market is primarily driven by a surge in demand from the industrial sector for the treatment of wastewater. The rapid growth in the usage of water in various industrial sectors such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemical is likely to drive the growth of the market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factor that is increasing the demand of chlorine dioxide is a rise in environmental concerns coupled with stringent government regulations regarding industrial wastewater. In addition, growth in the food & beverage industry across the globe also drives the demand for chlorine dioxide as it is used as an antimicrobial agent in water for washing fruits and vegetables or poultry processing. Furthermore, the demand for chlorine dioxide is anticipated to surge significantly from the food & beverage industry due to rise in demand for processed food across the globe.

However, stringent government regulations against the use of chlorine limit the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market. Growing regulatory restrictions on the usage of chlorine and hypochlorite in pulp bleaching is likely to offer fresh opportunities for the growth of the global chlorine dioxide market.

The global chlorine dioxide market size is segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application, it is divided into industrial water treatment, pulp & paper processing, oil & gas, medical, food & beverages, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global chlorine dioxide market include: Accepta, Ecolab, Grundfos, ProMinent, Evoqua, The Sabre Companies LLC, CDG Environmental LLC, Tecme Srl, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, and Vasu Chemicals LLP.

COVID-19 analysis:

The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global chlorine dioxide market. Chlorine dioxide is primarily utilized in the manufacture of biocides. Therefore, a decline in the sale of biocides is expected to restrain the chlorine dioxide market in the near future. In addition, an extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions; thereby, resulting in a widespread shortage of critical medical devices. Many countries have attempted to ease this shortage by increasing imports and boosting domestic manufacture. However, the demand for medical devices is in excess of what domestic manufacture can deliver. The aforementioned factors are likely to hinder the chlorine dioxide demand which is widely used as a disinfectant for laboratory and medical equipment.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global chlorine dioxide market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global chlorine dioxide market study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global chlorine dioxide market report.

Key market segments

– By Application

– Industrial Water Treatment

– Pulp & Paper Processing

– Oil & Gas

– Medical

– Food & Beverages

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

