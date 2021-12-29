Pest Control Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.

The global pest control market size was valued at $20.6 billion in 2021` and is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as an increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted in an insignificant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes.

This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.

The rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, a considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kinds of pests; hence, making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on the type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.

On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are: Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eastern Pest Control, Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, Lindsey Pest Services, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., Syngenta, and The Service Master Global Holdings Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key market segments:

By Type

– Chemical

– Mechanical

– Biological

– Other

By Pest Type

– Insects

– Termites

– Rodents

– Other

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Agriculture

– Industrial

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

