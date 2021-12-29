Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Liquid synthetic rubber is used as one of the alternatives for natural rubber. The polymer compounds such as cis-1,4-polyisoprene, cis-1,4-polybutadiene, and styrene are the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of liquid synthetic rubber. These high-viscosity synthetic rubbers are based on isoprene, butadiene, and styrene that find major application in the tyre industry.

The global liquid synthetic rubber market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

A surge in demand for tyres from automobile manufacturers across the globe acts as a key driver of the global liquid synthetic rubber market. This is attributed to the fact that liquid synthetic rubber exhibits low rolling resistance, enhanced tensile strength, enhanced resilience, and high abrasion resistance. In addition, consumption of liquid synthetic rubber has increased in recent years, owing to rise in focus of the developing countries such as China and India toward the housing infrastructure development to accommodate the growing population. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for adhesives from the construction industry, thereby augmenting the need of liquid synthetic rubber from adhesive manufacturers.

However, fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in product penetration in industrial rubber manufacturing is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global liquid synthetic rubber market is segmented into product, application, and region. On the basis of product, it is divided into liquid isoprene rubber, liquid butadiene rubber, liquid styrene-butadiene rubber, and others. By application, it is fragmented into adhesives, industrial rubber, tyre manufacturing, polymer modification, and others. Region-wise, the liquid synthetic rubber market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global liquid synthetic rubber market include: Evonik Industries, H.B. Fuller, Synthomer PLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Arlanxeo Holding B.V., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Sibur International GmbH, and Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 analysis:

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The outbreak of the pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of production facilities, which do not come under essential goods, owing to prolonged lockdown in major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, and Germany. It has led to either closure or suspension of their production activities in most of the industrial units across the world. The crisis has negatively affected the growth of the liquid synthetic rubber market, as the demand from the tyres, automotive, and construction industry has declined, globally.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport has been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of liquid synthetic rubber across the globe, thereby increasing the supply-demand gap. Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of liquid synthetic rubber, which negatively impacts the market growth. Furthermore, the price of liquid synthetic rubber has dropped due to lower demand.

Lockdown for more than three months has resulted in declining demand of liquid synthetic rubber in the tyres and automotive industries during the global crisis. With the unlocking of the regions and countries, the demand from the automotive, tyres, and the construction industries will increase, which is likely to boost the demand for liquid synthetic rubber, globally. This situation is further expected to improve as the government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global liquid synthetic rubber market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global liquid synthetic rubber market report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Liquid Isoprene Rubber

– Liquid Butadiene Rubber

– Liquid Styrene Butadiene Rubber

– Others

By Application

– Adhesives

– Industrial Rubber

– Tyre Manufacturing

– Polymer Modification

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

