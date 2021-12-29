Medical Plastics Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Player | by Report ocean

Medical plastics are made from thermoplastic materials such as polycarbonate, polypropylene, and polyethylene. These are chemical and corrosion resistant which makes them ideal for frequent sterilization cycles. These are widely used for medical equipment, device, and disposables such as surgical instruments, dental instruments, sterilization trays, anesthetic, diagnostic, and imaging equipment.

The global medical plastics market was valued at $24.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Growing investment in the healthcare sector, coupled with the growing concern regarding health issues is expected to drive the market growth. Consumers in developed countries are largely spending on healthcare services, owing to the growing population of aging people across the U.S., Canada. For instance, according to a report of Urban Institute, an economic and social policy research firm, the population of old people (over 65 years) will be more than double by 2040, reaching 80 million. Additionally, a rise in disposable income and a change in consumer lifestyle will further propel the demand for medical plastics.

As the demand for medical devices is gradually increasing in developed countries like U.S. and Canada from insured individuals, the medical plastics market is expected to witness considerable growth. Moreover, the fluctuation in global fuel price is another major factor influencing the market growth. However, toxic elements such as bisphenol A found in medical plastics have an adverse effect on infants, which can negatively impact the market growth.

The global Medical Plastics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), engineering plastics, polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), silicones, and other. Based on application, it is categorized into disposables, drug delivery devices, diagnostic instruments, catheters, surgical instruments, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players have adopted acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships to sustain the intense market competition.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A., Basf SE, Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Covestro AG, and Sabic.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– The medical plastics market has had no significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the increase in demand for exam gowns, face masks, gloves.

– The shifting preference towards the application of disposable masks and gloves as a part of safety protocol largely impacted the market demand.

– However, social distancing norms and global lockdown measures during the first and second quarters of 2020 led to decreasing in sales of new medical devices and equipment.

– The extended lockdown slowed down the production of medical plastics as well as cross-border export and import. From the beginning of May 2020, over 70 countries including India, the US, EU, and Switzerland had taken drastic measures to restrict export and import activities.

– Due to restrictions on export and import, a large number of countries mobilized their production process. These countries are focusing to strengthen the domestic supply chain to meet the excess demand.

– Automotive companies and manufacturing plants which are temporarily closed have started producing disposable plastics products for medical equipment. This will slowly improve the market scenario.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– The global medical plastics market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global medical plastics market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current global medical plastics market trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, & market opportunity and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

Key market segments:

By Type

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Engineering Plastics

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polystyrene (PS)

– Silicones

– Other

By Application

– Disposables

– Drug Delivery Devices

– Diagnostic Instruments

– Catheters

– Surgical Instruments

– Others

By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

