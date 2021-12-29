Radar Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report | by Report Ocean

Radar is an electronic system, which measures the range and behavior of objects by transmitting an electromagnetic pulse at the object. High-power radar using large dish antennas has been used to measure distances to the moon and other planets, asteroids, and artificial satellites. In addition, radar systems are widely used in air traffic control, aircraft navigation, and marine navigation.

The global radar market size was valued at $32.56 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $44.35 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/ask-for-discount?report_id=AMR1834

Radar systems are majorly used in industrial applications such as speed monitoring, object recognition & tracking, area & distance monitoring, collision avoidance with static & moving objects, owing to their high robustness in measuring of distances, velocities, and angles as compared to optical or ultrasound systems.

The key factors that drive the growth of the radar market include an increase in demand for radar systems in the automotive and defense industries, advancements in radar technology, and an increase in territorial battles. However, adverse climatic conditions result in the malfunctioning of the radar systems, which restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the deployment of lightweight radars in aerial vehicles is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global radar market is segmented on the basis of product type, platform, application, end-user, and region. By offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further categorized into the antenna, receiver, transmitter, duplexer, and others. The service segment is further bifurcated into installation and integration segments.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/ask-for-discount?report_id=AMR1834

By product type, the market is fragmented into continuous wave radar, pulse radar, and others. On the basis of platform, it is classified into marine, air, ground, and space. The applications covered in the study include air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space navigation & control. Depending on end user, the market is segregated into automotive, aviation, industrial, weather monitoring, military & defense, and others.

The key players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, and Dassault Aviation.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/ask-for-discount?report_id=AMR1834

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY OFFERING

– Hardware

o Antennas

o Receiver

o Transmitter

o Duplexer

o Others

– Software

– Services

o Installations

o Integration

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Continuous Wave Radar

– Pulse Radar

– Others

BY PLATFORM

– Marine

– Air

– Ground

– Space

BY APPLICATION

– Air Traffic Control

– Remote Sensing

– Ground Traffic Control

– Space Navigation & Control

BY END-USER

– Automotive

– Aviation

– Industrial

– Weather Monitoring

– Military & Defense

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Russia

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1834

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1834

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1834

Browse some reports:

Web Developer Services Market

Web Application Firewall Software Market

Wearable App Development Company Services Market

Academic Advising Software Market

Global 409A Valuations Providers Service Market

3D Printing Construction Material Market

3D Mapping and Modeling in the Intelligence and Defense Communities Market

3D Mapping and Modeling in Mapping Market Size

3D Mapping and Modeling in Game Market

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

Worship Software Market

Workflow Software Market

Workday Financial Management Service Market

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/