Healthcare Barcode Reader Market CAGR of 12.7% 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report Ocean

A barcode reader is a device that reads printed barcodes. These readers read the barcode tags attached to the particular object. They provide a real-time overview of products.

The global healthcare barcode reader market was valued at $260.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $640.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The surge in the adoption of wireless barcode readers increased patient safety, and reduction in human errors are some of the factors that drive the market growth of barcode readers in the healthcare sector. However, the barcode reader fails to read the unique barcode located at a poor angle related to the reader; thus, restricting the growth of the healthcare barcode reader market. Further, the adoption of wireless technologies and mobile barcode scanners is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global healthcare barcode reader market during the forecast period.

The healthcare barcode reader market is analyzed by type, product type, connectivity, and application. On the basis of type, it is segmented into 1D and 2D barcode readers. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into fixed barcode readers and mobile barcode readers. In terms of connectivity, the market is categorized into wired and wireless. By application, the market is divided into in vitro diagnostics (pre-analytical and analytical), access & Tracking (surgical and industrial), surgical (tracking, navigation, and visualization), patient monitoring, and drug dispensing.

The key players profiled in the healthcare barcode reader industry include: Honeywell, Zebra, Cognex, Sato, Toshiba, Wasp, Datalogic, Scandit, Juniper, Bluebird, Denso, NCR, Opticon, Sick, Microscan, Jc Square, and Keyence.

Healthcare Barcode Market Key Segments:

By Type

– 1D

– 2D

By Product Type

– Fixed Barcode Reader

– Mobile Barcode Reader

By Connectivity

– Wired

– Wireless

By Application

– In Vitro Diagnostics

o Pre-analytical

o Analytical

– Access Tracking

o Medical

o Industrial

– Surgical

o Tracking

o Navigation

o Visualization

– Patient Monitoring

– Drug Dispensing

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

