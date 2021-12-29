Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report | by Report Ocean

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market size is expected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028 from $9.30 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2021 to 2028.

An embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is a small storage device that is made up of NAND flash memory and a simple storage controller. The eMMC technology is intended for use in portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable computers, and others devices. Both the flash memory and controller are contained on a single integrated circuit (IC), which is embedded permanently into a device.

In addition, eMMC technology acts as the primary storage for portable devices, which can augment that storage with a removable secure digital card or micro SD multimedia card. Also, an embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is a type of flash memory card that contains the flash memory and flash memory controller on a single die.

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market include increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (MMC) in the automotive industry, rise in demand for the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices. However, continuous development in technology and the evolution of new storage devices restrict the market growth. Conversely, the surge in the development of Chromebooks is expected to offer growth opportunities for the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is segmented into density, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of density, the market is classified into 2GB-4GB, 8GB-16GB, 32GB-64GB, and 128GB-256GB. The applications covered in the market include smartphones, digital cameras, GPS systems, medical devices, and others. Depending on end-use, the market is fragmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, healthcare, public, IT & telecom, and other sectors.

The key players operating in the market include: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DENSITY

– 2GB-4GB

– 8GB-16GB

– 32GB-64GB

– 128GB-256GB

BY APPLICATION

– Smartphones

– Digital Cameras

– GPS System

– Medical Devices

– Others

BY END-USER

– Automotive

– Aerospace and defense

– Industrial

– Healthcare

– Public

– IT & telecom

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

