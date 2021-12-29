US Mhealth Device Market CAGR of 19.6% 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean

The U.S. mhealth market accounted for $12.11 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $53.25 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Mhealth devices also referred to as mobile health devices are connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, mobile broadband, and mobile computers. Mhealth devices utilize mobile technology to improve health goals and healthcare services.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The surge in the adoption of personalized medical devices, affordability of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, and the ability to remain physically fit are some of the factors that drive the growth of the mhealth device market in the U.S. However, the regulations and standards imposed by the government on mhealth devices need to meet by the manufacturers, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, integration of wireless technologies such as 5G and LTE offering portable healthcare devices provide lucrative opportunities for the U.S. mhealth device during the forecast period.

The U.S. Mhealth device market is analyzed by device type and application. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into a smartphone (5G & LTE), tablet (5G & LTE), IoT devices (smartwatch & fitness trackers), mobile broadband (hotspot & router), and mobile computers. On the basis of application, the market is classified into diagnosis & treatment, real-time tracking, and data collection.

The key players:

Ascom Holding AG, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Zebra Technologies Corp, Vivify Health, Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc., Medtronic Plc, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Masimo, Agamatrix Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, and HCHB. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their mhealth device market penetration.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device Type

– Smartphone

o 5G

o LTE

– Tablets

o 5G

o LTE

– IoT Devices

o Smartwatch

o Fitness Tracker

– Mobile Broadband

o Hotspot

? 5G

? LTE

o Router

– Mobile Computers

By Application

– Diagnosis & Treatment

– Real Time Tracking

– Data Collection

