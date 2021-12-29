North America Ethernet Cable Market CAGR of 13.4% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report Ocean

The North America Ethernet Cable market was valued at $1.32 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.97 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Ethernet cable system is a common type of network cable system used in wired network. Ethernet cable system is used to connect electronic devices such as tablets, computers, and gaming consoles to make a local area network (LAN).

Rise in growth of power over Ethernet technology in industrial sector, owing to increase in demand for reliable data transferring systems, penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), and surge in demand for highly reliable network with low security threats, are expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the growth of wireless technology in residential and commercial sector and high installation cost in hampering the adoption of Ethernet technology in North American region. Further, an increase in the use of Ethernet technology due to high data transfer system is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the North America Ethernet Cable industry during the forecast period.

The North America Ethernet Cable market is analyzed by cable category, type, application, and cable structure. On the basis of cable category, it is fragmented into CAT 3, CAT 5, CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6E, CAT 7, CAT 8, AND others. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into copper cable and fiber optic cable. By application, the market is further analyzed on residential, industrial (transportation, IT and telecom, oil and gas, energy and power), commercial (office building, healthcare, and retail). By cable structure, the market is divided into unshielded twisted pair and shielded twisted pair. Country wise, the North America Ethernet Cable market trends are analyzed across U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY PLAYERS:

The key players operating in the market include Anixter International, Inc., Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans SA, Cables-to-Go (CGC), Black Box Corporation, Siemon, Schneider Electronic, Siemens AG, Hitachi.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CABLE CATEGORY

– CAT 3

– CAT 5

– CAT 5E

– CAT 6

– CAT 6A

– CAT 7

– CAT 8

– Others

BY TYPE

– Copper Cable

– Fiber Optic Cable

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Industrial

o Transportation

o IT and telecom

o Oil and Gas

o Energy and Power

– Commercial

BY CABLE STRUCTURE

– Unshielded Twisted Pair

– Shielded Twisted Pair

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

