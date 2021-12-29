Healthcare Machine Vision System Market CAGR of 23.6% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

The global healthcare machine vision system market size was valued at $445.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2.50 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Machine vision in the healthcare sector is used to offer imaging-based automatic inspection and analyze the image for applications such as process control and robotic guidance.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global healthcare machine vision system market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The surge in adoption of artificial intelligence-based technologies and big data in healthcare, rise in demand for automation in healthcare applications, and increase in adoption of personalized medicines are some of the factors that drive the market growth of machine vision systems in the healthcare sector. However, a shortage of skilled professionals is acting as restrain and hampers early adoption in developing countries. Further, the adoption of cloud-based healthcare solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global machine vision industry during the forecast period.

The healthcare machine vision system market is analyzed by product type, type, and application. On the basis of product type, it is fragmented into MV camera with host PC, smart camera, and vision-based barcode readers. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into 1D, 2D, and 3D. By application, the market is divided into in vitro diagnostics (pre-analytical and analytical), access & Tracking (surgical and industrial), surgical (tracking, navigation, and visualization), patient monitoring, drug dispensing.

KEY PLAYERS:

The key players operating in the market include Baumer, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., Basler, Keyence, Omron, Teledyne Group, TKH Group, and Sony Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– MV Camera with Host PC

– Smart Camera

– Vision-based Barcode Readers

BY TYPE

– 1D

– 2D

– 3D

BY APPLICATION

– In Vitro Diagnostics

o Pre-analytical

o Analytical

– Access & Tracking

o Medical

o Industrial

– Surgical

o Tracking

o Navigation

o Visualization

– Patient Monitoring

– Drug Dispensing

