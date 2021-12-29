Home Automation and Controls Market CAGR of 10.70% Boosting the Growth 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size| by Report Ocean

The global home automation and controls market size was valued at $52.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $104.52 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.70% from 2021 to 2028.

Home automation system refers to automatic and electronic control of household features, activity, and appliances. In addition, home automation is a network of hardware, communication, and electronic interfaces, which work to integrate smart devices with one another via the Internet. Every device has sensors and is connected through Wi-Fi, so anyone can manage them from a smartphone or tablet.

This allows to turn on lights, lock doors, or even turn down heat remotely. Home automation and controls system is an automatic centralized control system. This system finds application in heating, ventilation, & air conditioning; lighting; and security & access control. An increase in demand for energy efficiency and maintenance of a secure & safe environment with enhanced user convenience in various industry verticals boost the market growth.

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the home automation and controls market include growth in deployment of home automation devices, high adoption of wireless technologies, the need for energy-efficient solutions, and government initiatives. However, the lack of interoperability between smart devices hampers the growth of the home automation and controls market. Conversely, the high development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the home automation and controls industry.

The global home automation and controls market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into home automation systems, mainstream home automation systems, and managed home automation systems. By technology, it is divided into wired home automation systems, wireless home automation systems, power-line home automation systems, and computing network home automation systems. Depending on the application, it is classified into lighting, HVAC, entertainment, safety & security, and others.

Key Players:

The companies operating in the global building automation and controls market are 2GIG Technologies (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), ADT Inc. (U.S.), AMX LLC (U.S.), Control4 Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), Legrand Group (France), Leviton Manufacturing Co. (U.S.), Inc., and Siemens AG (Germany). Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, agreement, business expansion, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the home automation and controls market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Home Automation System

– Mainstream Home Automation System

– Managed Home Automation System

By Technology

– Wired Home Automation Systems

– Wireless Home Automation Systems

– Power Line Home Automation Systems

– Computing Network Home Automation Systems

By Application

– Lighting

– Hvac

– Entertainment

– Safety And SecurityOthers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Uk

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest Of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– Lamea

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

