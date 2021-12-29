Steam Boiler Market 2021 | Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Steam boiler market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the steam boiler market by region.

The global steam boiler market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Steam boiler, also known as a steam generator, is a component that generates steam from water by application of heat. The general efficiency of a steam boiler is 80% – 90%. This efficiency is attributed to some losses occurred due to incomplete combustion, radiation loss, and other heating losses. The steam generated by a steam boiler is utilized in producing power, industrial applications, and heating applications.

Rise in demand for steam boilers from end-use industries across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the steam boiler market. In addition, increase in investment toward the power generation sector, owing to rise in electricity demand significantly contributes to the growth of the global steam boiler market.

However, increase in investment in renewable energy power generation, stringent governmental regulations toward greenhouse gas emissions from conventional fuel sources, and high initial cost associated with steam boilers hamper the growth of the global market. Conversely, technological advancements in steam boilers for high heating efficiency and upgrading of aging power generation infrastructure are expected to create potential growth opportunities for key players operating in the market.

The global steam boiler market is segmented into type, fuel type, pressure, end-use industry, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into water tube boiler and fire tube boiler. On the basis of fuel type, it is categorized into coal fired, oil fired, gas fired, and others. By pressure, it is classified into low pressure and high pressure. Based on end-use industry, it is fragmented into power generation, oil & gas, chemical, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– General Electric

– Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

– IHI Corporation

– Forbes Marshall

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Viessmann Limited

– Alfa Laval AB

– Thyssenkrup

– Hurst Boiler & Welding, Inc.

– Thermax Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global steam boiler market are Fulton Boiler, Clayton Industries, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., Cochran Ltd., Dongfeng Electric, and Walchandnagar Industries Limited.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global steam boiler market is provided.

? Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the steam boiler market players to adopt effective strategies.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global steam boiler market growth in terms of value.

? Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

? This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global steam boiler market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Water Tube Boiler

– Fire Tube Boiler

By Fuel Type

– Coal Fired

– Oil Fired

– Gas Fired

– Others

By Pressure

– Low Pressure

– High Pressure

By End-Use Industry

– Power Generation

– Oil & Gas

– Chemical

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

