Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

The global optical coherence tomography market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1483.49 million by the year 2023.

The global optical coherence tomography market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1483.49 million by the year 2023.

Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Research Report: By Technology (Sd-OCT, Swept-Source OCT), Application (Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Others), Type of Devices (Handheld, Tabletop, Catheter-Based OCT Devices) – Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

The Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a kind of imaging technology which is non-invasive in nature. The OCT is a device that helps in the generation of the duplicate-color depiction of the tissue structure, directly on the micron scale in real and in situ times. It is parallel to the ultrasound imaging, except the fact that it makes use of the light instead of using the sound.

OCT has been developed as a standout amongst the most essential imaging strategy in different restorative applications. OCT is an optical analog of the intravascular ultrasound in the cardiology section, used to analyze the coronary arteries. The global optical coherence tomography market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.9% during the estimation period (2017-2023). The global market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1483.49 million by the year 2023.

It is noticed that the rising incidences of eye diseases along with other technological progressions are the key elements driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The prevalence of eye illnesses significantly affects the optical coherence tomography market as it further pushes the interest for new, and propelled results of higher accuracy. However, the higher cost of the device would strongly hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global optical coherence tomography market is classified on the basis of its application, technology, and type of devices. Based on its application, the global market is segmented into oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, dermatology, others. On the basis of its technology, the market is sectioned into swept-source OCT, spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT), and others. On the basis of its device type, the global optical coherence tomography market is segmented into tabletop OCT devices, handheld OCT devices, catheter-based OCT devices, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global optical coherence tomography market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of key players in the optical coherence tomography market are Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Abbott Laboratories, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Topcon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Novacam Technologies Inc, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Michelson Diagnostics, Optovue, Thorlabs Inc., Imalux Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, and others.

