Hydrogen Energy Storage Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean

The global hydrogen energy storage market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Hydrogen energy storage is the process to store the excess amount of energy through electrolysis. In this process, the hydrogen is separated from chemical solution. The hydrogen energy is stored in three form; liquid, solid, and gaseous form. To store hydrogen in gas form, it requires high-pressure tanks, whereas it can be stored in liquid form only under cryogenic temperature. Hydrogen storage is widely used in fuel cell technologies for stationary power and transport applications.

Growth in demand for hydrogen energy storage, utilizing excess electric energy, is expected to drive the market growth. Rise in prominence of hydrogen energy storage as a replacement of conventional fossil fuel energy is expected to foster the market growth. For example, in July 2018, Enbridge Gas Distribution, a distributor of natural gas in Canada, and Hydrogenics opened a power-to-gas facility using the Markham hydrogen energy storage facility in Ontario, Canada. As governments across the globe are focusing more on sustainable power sources, the market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

However, the high capital cost of liquid hydrogen and solid hydrogen energy storage may negatively impact the market growth. Liquid hydrogen storage involves high insulation costs to prevent vaporization. Additionally, the storage cost of solid hydrogen remains the same even at a high volumes. Nonetheless, incentive schemes from the government and robust investment from industry players may slowly improve the market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Energy Storage Association, the US National Trade Association for energy storage, brought energy storage tax incentive and deployment act. According to this act, all energy storage technologies including hydrogen storage will be eligible for tax incentives.

The global hydrogen energy storage market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, it is segmented into liquid, solid, and gas. Based on application, the market is classified into stationary power, portable power, transportation, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into industrial and commercial.

Some of the key players profiled in the report include: Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, FuelCell Energy, Hexagon Composites, Hydrogenics, ITM Power, Linde, Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, and Worthington Industries.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– The hydrogen energy storage market has a significant impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to travel restrictions and global lockdown norms.

– This global lockdown led to canceled shipments of various energy storage components and hindered project visits. According to a survey of the Energy storage association, 62% of respondents faced delays in the deployment of projects.

– From the beginning of May 2020, over 70 countries including India, the US, the EU, and Switzerland had taken drastic measures to restrict export and import activities.

– However, the shifting trend towards decarbonization and sustainable energy resources will further increase the market demand in the post-COVID timeframe.

– Furthermore, with the growing demand for electric vehicles, a large number of industry players are investing in new startups in emerging economies, which will further create new market opportunities in the forecast timeframe.

Key market segments:

By Product Type

– Liquid

– Solid

– Gas

By Application

– Stationary Power

– Transportation

– By End-User

– Industrial

– Commercial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

