LNG Bunkering Market CAGR of 45.2% 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

The global LNG bunkering market was valued at $0.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 45.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The global shipping industry faced an IMO legislation to significantly limit sulfur emissions from ships, firstly in North America and then Northern Europe in 2015. LNG (liquid natural gas) is a potential solution to meet these requirements due to its negligible sulfur content, and its combustion produces low NOx compared to fuel oil and marine diesel oil.

LNG is not only a cleaner burning fuel but also possesses economic advantages on a calorific value basis. Even higher LNG prices in Asia-Pacific are lower than global bunker fuel prices. As a result, there have been recent developments to promote the use of LNG as a bunker fuel.

The International Maritime Organization’s regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, and the lower cost of LNG bunker fuel than other variants of ECA-compliant fuels are the factors that drive the growth of the global LNG bunkering market.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

However, the demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering is expected to increase with the implementation of IMO regulations; hence, supply must expand rapidly to meet global demand and premium priced Asia-Pacific demand in particular. On the contrary, increase in investment and financing toward LNG bunkering are expected to create opportunity for key players in the LNG bunkering market during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

– Crowley Maritime Corporation

– Gasum Oy

– Harvey Gulf International Marine

– Klaw LNG

– Korea Gas Corporation

– Polskie LNG S.A.

– Royal Dutch Shell Plc

– SHV Energy

– Total SE

– PETRONAS

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

Other players operating in the LNG bunkering market are ENN Energy Holdings, Ltd., Statoil ASA, Gas Natural Fenosa, Eagle LNG, EVOL LNG, Fjord Line, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Truck-to-Ship

– Port-to-Ship

– Ship-to-Ship

– Portable Tanks

By Application

– Container Fleet

– Tanker Fleet

– Cargo Fleet

– Ferries

– Inland Vessels

– Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

