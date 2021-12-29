Operating Table Parts Market 2021 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean presents a new report on Operating Table Parts market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Operating Table Parts Market Research Report, By Product Type (General, Specialty Surgery Table), Procedure (Anesthesia, Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology), Accessory (Standard Accessory), End-Users (Hospital, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

A surgical table or an operating table helps in stabilizing the condition of a patient by offering elevated support for patient’s body during the surgical processes. This gives an ideal presentation for the surgical field. Different kinds of operation tables with various accessories that are accessible in the market, thus enabling the healthcare centers and hospitals to accomplish a higher level of proficiency and accuracy.

The growing number of surgery-related cases including urology surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and others are the major factors driving the growth of the global operating table parts market during the prediction period. Also, the increasing number of geriatric and obese population and other reimbursement policies is boosting the market growth. Nevertheless, factors like high therapeutic surgical cost, side effects, and higher expense of operating tables are projected to hamper the market growth during the prediction period.

Market Segmentation

The global operating table parts market is divided on the basis of its procedure, product type, accessory, end user and regional analysis. Based on its product type, the market is classified into specialty surgery table and general surgical tables. On the basis of its procedure, the global operating table parts market is categorized into orthopedic, anesthesia, neurology, ophthalmic/ENT, urology, and others. Based on its accessory, the market is classified into patient supports and standard accessory. On the basis of its end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global operating table parts market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players for the global operating table parts market include companies like Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Alvo, AGA SANITaTSARTIKEL GMBH, Denyers International Pty, Mizuho OSI, Merivaara, Lojer Group, STERIS plc., Siemens AG, SKYTRON, Getinge AB, Stryker, Mindray, Eschmann Holdings Ltd, Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Akrus, Medifa-Hesse, Oricare, NUOVA BN, OPT SurgiSystems, and others.

