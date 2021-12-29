Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean presents a new report on Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is expected to move ahead with a CAGR of 8.70% amid the estimation period (2017-2023).

Global Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market Research Report, By Type (Lumbar Spinal Stenosis), Diagnosis (Imaging), Treatment (Surgical Treatment), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical, Rehabilitation Centres) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

The chief cause of spinal compression is spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis is the tightening of spaces inside the spine which applies weight on the nerves going through the spine. The major symptoms of the Spinal stenosis include back pain and neck pain. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like spinal stenosis and cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The Spinal Cord Compression (SCC) is often diagnosed in the oncology. Metastasis to the spinal system is one of the major causes of the Spinal Cord Compression (SCC). The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is expected to move ahead with a CAGR of 8.70% amid the estimation period (2017-2023).

Also, ideal policies for reimbursement and rising demand for negligibly invasive surgeries by the developing geriatric populace is assessed to support the market development amid the forecast period. Higher therapeutic cost and lack of highly skilled and experienced physicians are anticipated to hinder the growth of the Spinal Cord Compression-Spinal Stenosis Market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided on the basis of its type, treatment type, diagnosis, end user and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into cervical stenosis, lumbar spinal stenosis, central stenosis, and others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is classified into imaging, physical examination, and others. Based on its treatment type, the global market is bifurcated into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. By its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players for the global spinal cord compression- spinal stenosis market includes Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.) , Medtronic (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Globus Medical Inc. (U.S.), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Orthofix International NV (U.S.), K2M, Inc. (U.S.), Paradigm Spine (U.S.), Alphatec Spine, Inc. (U.S), Vertos Medical Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Vertiflex Inc. (California), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (China), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Neurologica Company Ltd. (London) among others.

