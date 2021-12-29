Dietary Supplements in the Age of Personalized Nutrition Market 2021 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2030 | Says Reportocean Research

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dietary Supplements in the Age of Personalized Nutrition market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Dietary Supplements in the Age of Personalized Nutrition Market Information: Product Category (Vitamins, Herbs & Botanicals, Others), Application (Lifestyle Diseases, Inherited Disease, and Others), Gender, Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Others) and End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Market Analysis

With the increasing problems of malnutrition and poor health, it has become very much important for people to get hold of the best dietary supplements. These supplements are consumed to increase the level of consumption. These supplements have biological benefits if consumed regularly. The supplements generally include those substances that are beneficial to health, like fiber, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and other substances.

One of the main driving forces that are affecting the growth of this market is an individual lifestyle and changing food habits of the people. Fluctuation in the nutrition content of the food is also another factor that is affecting the market. In the age of personalized nutrition, the dietary supplements are considered to be the major reasons for drastic changes in the healthcare sector due to its ability to offer one with improvised drug delivery system along with better patient care or individual treatment process. Advancements made in the preparation of the dietary supplements along with the superior drug formulation processes is expected to uplift the global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market.

Market Segmentation

The global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market are categorized on the basis of its product category, gender, application, end user, dosage form and regional demand. Based on its product category, the market is segmented into herbs & botanicals, vitamins, sports supplements, minerals, meal supplements, and others. Based on its gender, the global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market is segmented into male and female. On the basis of its application, the global market is classified into lifestyle diseases, genetic predispositions, inherited diseases, and others. On the basis of its dosage form, the market is sectioned into tablets, powder, soft gels, capsules, liquids, and others. Based on its end users, the market is divided into home care, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market are divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the major players in the global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market include companies like Nestl? Health Science, Carlyle Group, Danone Nutricia, Amway (Nutrilite), Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland, Herbalife International, Danisco, Amway, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Balchem Corporation, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Natures Product Inc., among others.

