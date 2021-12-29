Hydropower Generation Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen

Hydropower Generation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hydropower Generation Marketby region.

The global hydropower generation market was valued at $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Hydropower is the electricity produced from generators driven by turbines that convert the potential energy of falling or fast-flowing water into mechanical energy. The hydropower generation is highly capital-intensive mode of electricity generation but being renewable source of energy with no consumables involved; there is very little recurring cost and hence no high long-term expenditure. It is cheaper as compared to electricity generated from coal and gas fired plants. It also reduces the financial losses due to frequency fluctuations and it is more reliable as it is inflation free due to no usage of fossil fuel.

The global hydropower generation market is primarily driven by the growing demand for reliable and continuous electricity from the industrial sector. Increase in the supply-demand gap has been a prime concern for utilities which led to the significant investments toward the development of sustainable power generation sources including hydro power.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Growing investments toward the replacement of traditional power generating technologies with advanced sustainable and clean solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, regulators across European Union has set target to reduce carbon emissions by 20.0% by 2020 from 1990 levels, by promoting the utilization of renewable resources such as hydropower.

However, requirement of high capital and operational expenditures, along with long gestation periods restrains the growth of the global hydropower generation market. Furthermore, growth in demand for renewable power and surge in hydropower install capacity across the developing economies such as China and India are expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The major key players operating in the global hydropower market include Andritz Hydro USA Inc., GE Energy, CPFL Energia S.A., Sinohydro Corporation, IHI Corporation, Alstom Hydro, China Hydroelectric Corporation, China Three Gorges Corporation, ABB Ltd, and Gerdau S.A.

COVID-19 analysis:

The production of hydropower is expected to hamper during and after the lockdown due to halted development of hydro power projects due to non-availability of workers and limited liquidity. According to the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), 30.0%-70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce working on development of hydro power projects has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce will directly affect the annual production of hydropower due to halted development of power plants.

Key benefits for stakeholders:

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global hydropower generation market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global hydropower generation market study.

– The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global hydropower generation market report.

Key market segments

By Capacity

– Small Hydro Power Plant (Up to 1MW)

– Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW – 10MW)

– Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

