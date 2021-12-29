Dental Laser Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size | By Report Ocean

Dental Laser Market to reach USD 267.4 million by 2025. Dental lasers are specifically used in dentistry or oral surgery. The Global dental laser market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Cosmetic Dentistry demand is increasing in which cosmetic teeth whitening, cosmetic dental veneers, and cosmetic dental implants. The complete focus on technological innovations and the increasing new trends of R&D investments, various new products such as dental implants and equipment are being launched in Cosmetic Dentistry market, which are expected to further propel market growth. Cosmetic teeth whitening or teeth bleaching can whiten or brighten teeth from staining and they are custom made according to the patient’s teeth’s positioning and cemented to the front side of the teeth.

A veneer can be used to treat dental conditions such as a slightly, discoloured teeth, crooked tooth chipped teeth or even to cover all spaces in between the teeth. Cosmetic Dental Veneers in which a kind of thin shell made out of porcelain or composite material can be used in case of slightly crooked tooth. Cosmetic dental implants are a metal device designed to replace missing teeth. The device is usually made out of titanium and is surgically placed into the jawbone where the tooth is missing.

The Lack of awareness towards dental lasers among people in villages and developing region as the presence of dental clinics & awareness of dental hygiene is low in rural regions as compared to semi-urban and urban regions which is acting as a key restraint in the growth of the Dental laser market. The Endodontic Treatment application is on the surging trend mainly driven by rising patient confidence in endodontic therapy which is supported by advancements in endodontic techniques and efficiency of treatment modalities, Endodontic treatments include procedures such as root canal therapy, dental trauma, and fixing broken teeth. Amongst them, a root canal is a major part of endodontic treatment.

Moreover, This market is mainly driven by the steady rise in disposable income and increasing concerns for facial aesthetics. Technological advancement in endodontic equipment, materials, and instruments such as nickel-titanium rotary files, surgical operating microscopes, apex locator, and piezo-electronic ultrasonic and root repair material has played major roles in the growth of the dental laser market on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Dental Laser Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Key Market Players Mainly Include-

• AMD Lasers

• Biolase Inc

• CAO Group Inc

• Convergent Dental Inc

• Danaher Corporation

• Denmat

• Fotona D.D.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Laserstar Technology

• Lutronic

• Millenium Dental Technologies Inc

• Sirona Dental Systems Inc

• Syneron Dental Lasers

• The Yoshida Dental Mfg Co. Ltd.

• Zolar technology & Mfg Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Hard Tissue Dental Lasers

§ Soft Tissue Dental Lasers

§ All Tissue Dental Lasers

§ Dental Welding Lasers

By Applications:

§ Oral Surgery of Dental Lasers

§ Conservative Dentistry of Dental lasers

§ Implantology of Dental Lasers

§ Endodontic Treatment of Dental Lasers

§ Peri-Implantitis of Dental lasers

§ Tooth Whitening of Dental Lasers

§ Periodontics of Dental Lasers

§ Other Applications of Dental lasers

By End-User:

§ Hospitals, Dental Lasers

§ Dental Clinics, Dental Lasers

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dental Laser Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

