Uninterrupted Power Supply Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2030

Uninterrupted Power Supply Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries.

The global uninterrupted power supply market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The uninterrupted power supply is battery backup system, which is used as immediate power source for the connected load during any failure in the main input power source. This is used as temporary power supply to ensure orderly shutdown of electrical appliances. Uninterrupted power supply used with hardware systems can help to prevent serious damage in the hardware during frequent power loss. UPS is widely used in different sectors including data centers, industries, telecommunications, and hospitals.

The market is driven by increase in need for reliable and high quality energy solutions for different industries including data centers, telecommunication etc. UPS allow business organizations to run facilitates under power shortage. In addition, the growing population and frequent power failures for both commercial and residential sectors will positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan are actively investing in uninterrupted power supply market which will further impact the market scenario. However, high cost of online UPS and high maintenance cost of UPS system may impede the market growth in residential sector. Nonetheless, advancements in UPS battery systems, such as new Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperature will create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global uninterrupted power supply market is segmented on the basis of type, rating, and end user. On the basis of type, it is divided into online, offline and line interactive. The offline UPS systems accounted for significant market share, owing to significant demand in small scale and medium scale applications for computers, printers, or scanners Based on rating, it is categorized into (<5KVA, 5-<50 KVA, 50-200 KVA, and >200 KVA. The >200 KVA rating UPS system accounted for significant revenue share. This is attributed to growing application in commercial and industrial end-user segments for various heavy appliances. Based on end user, it is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. Industrial sector accounted for highest market share, owing to rise in demand for reliable energy solutions. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

Major players have adopted product launch and agreements to sustain the intense market competition. For instance, in March 2019, Eaton Corporation launched Eaton 5P UPS system which can be used as a tower UPS, wall mount UPS, and rackmount UPS. This product launch enhanced company’s market presence in IT and data center reducing the maintenance cost. The key players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se, Abb Ltd., Soro Electronics, Luminous power technologies, MICROTEK, Delta Electronics Inc, Emersion Electric Co., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

– The global uninterrupted power supply market witnessed significant surge in demand during this pandemic period. This is attributed to social distancing and work from home norms, which increased the demand in residential end-user segment.

– In addition, large number of power plants and substations were operating with limited workforce, which led to frequent power loss.

– Such power shortage during this pandemic led to increase in demand for UPS systems for residential as well as industrial sectors.

– However, due to restrictions on cross border export and import, the UPS supply chain have been negatively affected

– Moreover, the delay in upstream and downstream channels lead to increase in the inventory carrying cost.

– The global uninterrupted power supply market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The report provides in-depth analysis of the global uninterrupted power supply market for the period 2020-2027.

– The report outlines the current global uninterrupted power supply market trends and future estimations of the global uninterrupted power supply market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis of the global uninterrupted power supply market are explained in the study.

Key market segments

By Type

– Online

– Offline

– Line-interactive

– Rating

– <5KVA

– 5-<50 KVA

– 50-200 KVA

– >200 KVA

By End User

– Residential

– Industrial

– Commercial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

