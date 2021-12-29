Hybrid Train Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Hybrid Train Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hybrid Train Market by region.

The global hybrid train market was valued at $16.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

A hybrid train is the railway vehicle or locomotive, which uses alternative fuels for the propulsion and powering of internal systems in these vehicles. Energy storage systems are placed between prime mover of diesel engine and transmission system connected to the wheels. Primary energy source used in accelerating trains include diesel, hydrogen, fuel cells, CNG, and others. Additional energy formed during acceleration and regenerative braking is stored in energy storage systems. This energy is further used to boost the transmission systems and speed.

This use of energy storage systems helps to reduce energy consumption, decrease environmental pollution, and provide benefit in economic saving.

Advantages of hybrid trains, such as reliability, cost-effective, sustainable, environment-friendly, and others, compared to conventional trains are expected to increase the demand for hybrid trains in the coming years. In addition, government initiatives and investments toward the development of railway infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the growth of the hybrid train market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

However, rise in development cost and complexity in hybrid rail systems are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

The global hybrid train market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, application, operating speed, and region. Depending on propulsion type, the market is categorized into electro-diesel, battery operated, hydrogen powered, gas powered, and solar powered. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into passenger and freight.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alstom SA

– Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

– Bombardier, Inc.

– China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC)

– Hyundai Rotem Company

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– Stadler Rail AG

– Toshiba Corporation

– Wabtec Corporation

Other players operating in the hybrid train market are BNSF Railway Company, Etihad Rail, Vivarail, AVL, L&T, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Propulsion Type

– Electro-Diesel

– Battery Operated

– Hydrogen Powered

– Gas Powered

– Solar Powered

By Application

– Passenger

– Freight

By Operating Speed

– Less than 100 km/hr

– 100-200 km/hr

– More than 200 km/hr

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

